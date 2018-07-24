Ban on ‘contractualization’ may hinge on semantics

BUSINESS executives fear lawmakers might prohibit all forms of contractualization under a security of tenure law, but the country’s trade chief believes consultations with stakeholders will dissuade legislators from doing so.

It boiled down to a choice of words. Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., said President Duterte used the word “contractualization” in the third State of the Nation Address (Sona), and lawmakers might make use of this in discussing the security of tenure measure.

“He used the word ‘contractualization,’ which the labor [sector] defines differently.

He endorsed it to Congress, and legislators might adopt the labor’s definition of contractualization, which is impossible,” Ortiz-Luis told the BusinessMirror.

Workers and employers have a clashing definition of contractualization. Employers believe the illegal form of contractualization, notoriously known as endo, has long been outlawed under the Labor Code.

Endo is the practice of hiring and terminating workers after every five months to circumvent their regularization. On the other hand, labor groups are pushing for a more stringent measure against fixed-term employment, putting the practice of hiring employees through a manpower agency in question.

They think companies should not be allowed to avoid bearing the costs of regularizing workers who perform tasks related to the firms’ core business by the expedient of resorting to manpower-contracting agencies.

In his Sona on Monday, the President added his voice to workers “in asking Congress to pass legislation ending the practice of contractualization once and for all.”

For his part, George T. Barcelon, chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Chief Executive might just be reassuring workers that there is a national policy against endo.

However, Barcelon believes the President is aware that the call to ban outsourcing of workers through providers is against the Labor Code.

“In my perspective, the President wants to reassure the workers that the agreement between management and labor against endo is still being implemented. [As for t]he other contractualization, our jurisprudence is clear on it, that employers can utilize service providers for their work force,” Barcelon told the BusinessMirror.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez hailed Duterte’s move to leave it to Congress to decide the issue on security of tenure.

“Yes, that’s good, [because] he said he will ask Congress to work on this because it is beyond his power to change what’s in the law; thus, the discussions on the matter, like the definition of contractualization, will be tackled in Congress in consultation with all stakeholders,” he told reporters in a text message.

“If you ask me, we have been also for the protection of workers and security of tenure, and one can be regularized, but it can be in the company client or the contractor. What cannot be discontinued is the option to outsource or contract out certain functions or activities to achieve efficiencies and effectiveness,” Lopez added.