‘Ballet’ in the sky: PAL flight from Toulouse

OF the 80 passengers aboard the Philippine Airlines (PAL) A350-900XWB that took off from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, on July 14, on their journey home to Manila, probably only a few noticed that the pilot-in-command performed a stunt. Just moments after leaving the ground, Capt. Emmanuel “Butch” Generoso dipped the wings slowly in a deliberate, aerial ballet: left, right, left.

Only very few lucky passengers would ever experience this signature “farewell” by a pilot and aircraft in their lives.

Normally, commercial jets climb straight ahead and then make a turn after reaching 2,000 feet. However, in this case, the 250-ton airplane was just a few feet off the ground when the airplane keeled three times.

No, the veteran pilot did not lose control of the $317.4-million wide-body plane, equipped with the most efficient engine flying today.

Rather, the pilot was actually accomplishing a highly skilled maneuver known as “wing wave.”

“The wing wave is a gentle dip of the plane from one side to another, to say ‘Au revoir, so long, good-bye’ as the aircraft will never again see the ‘nest’ where it was made,” said Capt. Generoso when asked for the meaning of his aerobatics back in Manila. The move was also performed as a “thank you” gesture to Airbus staff at Blagnac Airport, Europe’s center of the aerospace industry.

Blagnac, Toulouse, in the south of France, is where the final assembly of most Airbus aircraft takes place: the A321neo, A330neo, A350-900XWB, A350-1000 and the A380.