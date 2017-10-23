Back-to-back wins for 2 BM reporters in EJAP journ tilt

IT was Sinatra at the Manila Polo Club on Friday: Excellent journalism is lovelier the second time around.

It was the night of the 26th Business Journalism Awards by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (Ejap) and BusinessMirror reporters Lenie E. Lectura and Cai U. Ordinario were again recognized for excellent coverage last year of their respective beats.

Lectura was again named as Best Reporter in Energy, while Ordinario was again declared as Best Reporter in Macroeconomy.

Lectura and Ordinario won the same categories in the 2015 edition of the Ejap Business Journalism Awards. The BusinessMirror was also recognized as the Best Business News Source for topping 4 out of 9 award categories (Agribusiness, Energy, Macroeconomy and Special Features).

The other winners in the 26th Ejap Business Journalism Awards are James Konstantin Galvez of The Manila Times (Agribusiness/Mining), Melissa Luz Lopez of BusinessWorld (Banking), Iris Gonzales of Philippine Star (Capital Markets), Prinz Magtulis of Philippine Star (Finance), Miguel Camus of Philippine Daily Inquirer (Transport and Telecommunications), Amy Remo of Philippine Daily Inquirer (Trade and Industry), and Doris Dumlao of Philippine Daily Inquirer (Features).

For winning 3 out of 9 awards, Philippine Daily Inquirer was named as the Best Business News Source.

Entries for the 2016 edition of the awards were judged by former Finance Undersecretary Milwida M. Guevara, now CEO of nonprofit Synergeia Foundation; Former Agriculture Secretary Arthur C. Yap, now representative of Bohol’s Third District; former Senior Vice President of treasury group at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Marcelo Ayes; Deputy COO of the Securities Clearing Corp. of the Philippines Juanita Cueto; former President and COO of the

National Power Corp. Cyril del Callar; University of the Philippines economist Victoria Quimbo; former Trade Secretary Gregory L. Domingo; and AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. President and CEO Rene Almendras.