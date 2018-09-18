B.S.P. notes funding solutions dearth for small business

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said they are eyeing ways to further improve the financial access of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

At the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) to expand the Negosyo Center Financial Ecosystem on Monday, Espenilla said there is still “much to be done” in terms of providing financial access to MSMEs in the country.

“MSMEs are unable to reach their full potential because of difficulty of credit and financial access. Currently, only 6.6 percent and 9.8 percent of total loans in the banking system and total businesses comprise investments to MSMEs.

This low level of investment in MSMEs translates to capital constraints compelling MSMEs to resort to internal savings or earnings.”

Espenilla also cited a World Bank report showing that about 81.2 percent of Philippine enterprises rely mostly on internal funds to finance their investments and only 10.1 percent of enterprises use bank financing.

“As a staunch advocate of financial inclusion and of promoting broad-based growth, we at the BSP are very concerned about these numbers. We are committed to providing a regulatory environment to address financial access barriers, such as cost, information asymmetry, and lack of infrastructure, among others,” Espenilla said.

The governor also recognized that the MSME sector is a crucial driver of the economy, making up 99.6 percent of the country’s enterprises or registered business firms. MSMEs also generate 61.6 percent of the country’s employment.

Among the multisector initiatives that involves the BSP include Monday’s MoA signing on Monday, along with leaders from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) and Alliance of Philippine Partners in Enterprise Development Inc. (Append).

The MOA aims to make financial services more accessible to MSMEs served by Negosyo Centers across the country.

With over 900 centers nationwide, Negosyo Centers are one-stop shops that provide assistance, such as business registration, business development, advisory services, and market linkages to MSMEs.

Negosyo Centers also provide linkage to financial services to their MSME clients. The partnership, through the signed MoA, is expected to institutionalize information sharing and formalize relationships between financial institutions and Negosyo Centers throughout the country.

“Despite existing efforts, challenges with MSME development still persist. These challenges include lack of access to resources such as technology, skilled labor and information,” Espenilla said.

“There is much to be done but it is only when we work together that we can succeed,” he added.