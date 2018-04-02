B.I.R.: Understaffed but still reaching for the sky

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has defined its priority programs to improve revenue- collection efficiency after President Duterte signed in December 2017 the first package of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Based on Revenue Memorandum Circular 6-2018 issued in January, the BIR enumerated 17 priority programs designed to improve revenue collection, taxpayer satisfaction and compliance, and to strengthen good governance within the agency.

For 2018 the BIR has set a revenue-collection target of P2.039 trillion, which is 11.48 percent more than 2017’s P1.829-trillion collection goal. The figure is also 15.66 percent higher than the revised P1.763-trillion collection target under the 2018 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF).

In 2017 the BIR has collected revenues amounting to P1.772 trillion, missing its collection target but posting a growth of 13 percent against 2016’s total collection of P1.567 trillion.

In terms of hitting its target revenue collections this year, the bureau took into account nine initiatives out of the 17 priority programs. These include updating the schedule for zonal values, intensified audit investigations, enhanced implementation of the arrears management program in regional offices, broadening of taxpayers’ base, review all pending

cases under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program, strengthening sanctions under its Oplan Kandado program, cleaning up its Taxpayer Account Management Program, improving excise tax collections from its Large Taxpayers Service and developing electronic sales reporting, invoicing and receipting in the bureau.

Bureau of the Treasury data showed that, for the whole month of January 2018, the BIR collected P175.6 billion, which is 19.13 percent higher than revenues collected in January 2016 amounting to P147.4 billion. “The growth was mainly driven by the implementation of the TRAIN, which took effect on January 1, 2018,” the BTr said.

Under its intensified audit-investigation program, the BIR expects to collect an amount equivalent to 3 percent of the bureau’s total collection goal with the implementation of voluntary compliance collection from withholding tax on compensation income, Tax Remittance Advice, Withholding Tax of local government units, Special Allotment Release

Order and One-time Transactions.

On the implementation of its arrears-management program, the BIR expects to increase collection by 6 percent of potentially recoverable arrears.

For its RATE program, the BIR targets to review all pending cases with the Court of Tax Appeals and the Department of Justice, and to strengthen the program by filing a minimum of one significant case per semester per revenue district office (RDO).

For its Oplan Kandado program, the BIR aims to strengthen the imposition of prescribed administrative sanctions, through enforcement of at least one closure per semester, per RDO.

To improve taxpayer compliance and satisfaction, however, a massive tax-education campaign is being mounted by the BIR, along with the implementation of Information and Communications Technology Solutions for improved taxpayer services.

Six programs were included under its efforts to strengthen good governance in the bureau: Expediting the recruitment of new personnel, as well as the promotion of its qualified employees; implementation of capacity building for its officials and personnel; improving its attendance and leave-management program; attaining a 100-percent utilization rate for the BIR in line with the budget-utilization program; encouraging at least one RDO to submit an appropriate budget proposal for the acquisition of one building; and acting upon administrative cases filed against erring revenue officials and employees.

The agency’s dilemma is how to attract honest, top-of-the-line professionals given its salary scale. Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III favors giving higher salaries to enable the agency to attract highly skilled workers. However, the finance chief said exempting BIR employees from the salary-standardization law should come with the lifting of security of tenure among its employees.

To help the agency transform into a center of excellence and attain collection efficiency, at least 21,634 employees are needed. Unfortunately, the BIR currently has only 9,292 employees, way below the number of required personnel. A budget of P20.193 billion will enable the agency to hire professionals to complete its needed staff of 21,634 employees.

“The government has to provide more competitive compensation and benefits to BIR examiners who are currently earning a net income of P14,000 a month. How can we hire the best and the brightest to join the so-called “most corrupt” government agency if we don’t invest in hiring the right people who can provide good and honest public service?” Abrea Consulting Group President Raymond A. Abrea said.

Notwithstanding its manpower shortage, the BIR is expected to do its job. Dominguez has directed the BIR to zero in on ways of properly collecting taxes from the tax-reform packages that the Duterte administration will push in Congress this year to make the current tax system simpler, fairer and more efficient.

“This year we expect to get the succeeding packages of the tax-reform program through the legislative process. Included in these packages are cuts in the corporate income tax-rate, which we expect to balance with the modernization of the many incentives given out to investors. This early, I hope the BIR will begin studying the ways and means to properly collect the taxes due under this new law,” Dominguez said.