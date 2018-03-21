Azkals take on Fiji as tune-up for bigger match

THE men’s national football team tests the mettle of Fiji in an international friendly tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The match is at 7:30 p.m.

Philippine Azkals Head Coach Thomas Dooley is looking to gauge his team in facing the Fijians before proceeding in their last and crucial Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers game against Tajikistan on Tuesday next week, where they need at least a draw to punch the country’s first-ever ticket to the prestigious continental tilt in United Arab Emirates next year.

“We thank Fiji for coming here and playing against us. Any game is better than a training session,” said Dooley in the pre-match news conference on Wednesday at the Century Park Hotel.

“Most important is seeing the players have fun. I want to see a positive camp. It’s a great atmosphere and I hope that they can bring it to the game,” he added.

Dooley continues to pin his hopes on mainstays Phil and James Younghusband, Misagh Bahadoran, Iain Ramsay, Mike Ott, Paul Mulders, Kevin Ingreso, Pika Minegishi, Daisuke Sato and Patrick Deyto.

“This will be a good test for us,” said skipper Phil Younghusband. “We’re looking forward to the game. We feel good and motivated to be back together again. We are excited.”

Manny Ott, Javier Patino and Patrick Reichelt, who missed the past game of the Azkals due to respective injuries, are returning to the lineup, including new recruit Michael Falkesgaard from Thailand’s Bangkok United joining other call-ups Simone Rota, Dennis Villanueva, Jeffrey Christiaens, Carlie De Murga, Jesus Melliza, Dylan de Bruycker, Sean Patrick Kane, Junior Muñoz and Nicholas O’Donnell.

The Philippines, ranked No. 123 in Fifa, is facing the No. 168 Fiji, which had a fruitful Summer Olympics stint last 2016 and a runner-up finish in the inaugural men’s football tourney of the Pacific Mini Games.