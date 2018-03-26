Azkals square off with Tajikistan side in do-or-die match for Asian Cup slot

THE national men’s football team gets its last chance to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup United Arab Emirates 2019 when it battles Tajikistan in a final Group F qualifying match tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Azkals take on the Tajiks at 7:30 p.m., hoping to snatch the elusive Asian Cup ticket.

The Azkals lead Group F with nine points on two wins and three draws. They need only a draw with the Tajiks to book the country’s first appearance in the Asian Cup.

But for Head Coach Thomas Dooley, they will go for a win.

“This is a match that we have to win because we want to prevail in our home games. We want to win every game,” Dooley said in the pre-match news conference on Monday at the Century Park Hotel.

“We all have the same goal: Win. We want to realize that we haven’t lost, we don’t want to lose this one. And that’s not just all talk, it’s about fighting and hard work,” added the American coach, who conducted a training camp for the team to prepare for Tajikistan.

The Azkals are coming off a 3-2 victory over Fiji in an international friendly last week.

Skipper Phil Younghusband, who scored his 49th international goal against Fiji, is focused to help lead the Philippines to its first Asian Cup stint after 13 years as a national athlete.

“I’m going to take the win, definitely. The 50th goal can wait for another time,” Younghusband said. “It will be perfect if I can score the 50th and win the game at the same time, but the most important thing is to win because that’s going to take us to another level in the Asian Cup.”

Joining Younghusband on the team are his brother James Younghusband and mainstays Neil Etheridge, Misagh Bahadoran, Iain Ramsay, Mike Ott, Paul Mulders, Kevin Ingreso, Pika Minegishi and Daisuke Sato.

Manny Ott, Javier Patino and Patrick Reichelt missed the previous qualifiers because of injuries but are back on the roster.

Completing the team are new recruit Michael Falkesgaard from Thailand’s Bangkok United and call-ups Simone Rota, Dennis Villanueva, Jeffrey Christiaens, Carlie De Murga, Jesus Melliza, Dylan De Bruycker, Sean Patrick Kane, Junior Muñoz, Nicholas O’Donnell and Patrick Deyto.

“The players understand that it’s a big game. We’re looking forward to the game and we’re going to the game with good confidence,” Younghusband said. “But also very aware of how good Tajikistan is.”

A loss by Azkals, who beat Nepal (4-1) and Tajikistan (4-3) but drew with Yemen twice (2-2 and 1-1) and Nepal (0-0) in second round, would boot them out of the Asian Cup.