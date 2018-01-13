Ayala Land tops Lamudi survey as Best Mixed-Use Developer

Ayala Land Inc. (Ali), the country’s leading developer of sustainable estates, topped several categories at Lamudi’s recently conducted The Outlook nationwide survey. ALI ranked first in the Best Mixed-Use Developer, Best Condo Developer, Developer with Best Amenities, Best High-End Housing Development, Best Housing Architecture and Best Affordable Housing Project segments.

The Outlook brings together leaders from the Philippine real estate industry to witness, discuss, and share perspectives on what is in store for the industry. It also features the results of a nationwide survey of 10,000 property buyers, which acknowledges some of the industry’s best performers.

ALI was named the Best Mixed-Use Developer by the survey particularly for its Nuvali estate—the country’s first and largest eco-city development in Laguna. Built on the principles of sustainable design, Nuvali is a 2,290-hectare community of residential enclaves, business and leisure spaces, including the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)Silver-certified One Evotech and Seda hotel, shopping and lifestyle centers, and recreational venues surrounded by over 51,000 trees.

Renowned for its award-winning projects, ALI was also cited for its Best High-End Housing Development and Best Housing Architecturefor Ayala Land Premier’s Ayala Greenfield Estates. The 350-hectare residential development located in Calamba, Laguna provides excellent views of Mount Makiling, Laguna de Bay, Tagaytay Ridge, and the Metro Manila cityscape. It offers first-class recreational amenities, including its very own 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course.

The Best Affordable Housing Project award also went to ALI and its Avida Settings Cavite. Avida Settings remains a popular choice among buyers due to the healthy family environment, security and safety that it offers.

The survey’s proponent, Lamudi.com.ph, is the leading real estate marketplace in the Philippines. It offers sellers, buyers, and renters a secure and easy-to-use platform to find or list properties online. Lamudi.com.ph is a part of the global group, Lamudi.com—an online real estate marketplace is currently available in 13 countries across the globe.