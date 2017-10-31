Ayala Land tops Asia’s CSR advocates; named Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year

FOR championing sustainable responsible business, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) was named Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year at the recent Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) in Singapore.

ALI received the top sustainability award after a rigorous selection process among distinguished Corporate Social Responsibility advocates in the region. The ACES award is presented to the company that “takes on a visible role in the society which goes beyond the core business and law requirements. [This] is well reflected in the company’s policies and operations, and ultimately adds value for the company and the society at large.” The honor underscores the company’s commitment to build sustainable communities across the Philippines to do its share in nation-building.

During his speech at the awards gala held on Oct. 26 at the Intercontinental Hotel, ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy said, “We are deeply honored and grateful to receive this award as this recognizes how we take our mission to heart – to enhance land and enrich lives for more people. We do this primarily by building communities that are sustainable and will have a positive impact on the lives of our customers, the surrounding communities, and the local economy.”

ACES is organized by leading research-based sustainability network, MORS Group, which has developed instruments that propel companies in Asia towards sustainable growth since 2012. Previous winners of the title were Tata Consultancy Services Inc. of India in 2016 and The Bangchak Petroleum Public Company Limited of Thailand in 2015.