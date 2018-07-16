Ayala Land receives top communications award at Philippine Quill

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) received the Top Award for Communication Skills at the 16th Philippine Quill Awards of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). ALI was recognized for its corporate video entitled ‘Reshaping with Ayala Land’, which garnered the Top Award after receiving the highest score among Excellence Awardees in the Communications Skills division.

ALI also received the Award of Excellence for its social media campaign entitled ‘Local Economic Development’, while its Groundbreakers publication and Avida Land’s #ChoosetoMove Digiserye Campaign also won the Award of Merit for the year.

The ‘Reshaping with Ayala Land’ corporate video went beyond the usual property video formats and showed how ALI does much more than develop land. It reshapes lives for the better by creating sustainable mixed-use estates that inspire and nurture communities.

Its social media campaign on the other hand, focused on local economic development and reinforced ALI’s role in nation building through projects that provide employment and other growth opportunities to local businesses and brands.

ALI’s multi-awarded annual internal magazine called Groundbreakers emphasized the company’s values for its 2017 issue. Entitled ‘Winning Hearts and Minds’, the publication showed how ALI’s focus on the customer in all its endeavors has helped it remain one of the country’s most trusted brands.

Avida Land’s Choose to Move series, through its various activities, programs and events, encouraged its target markets to step out of their comfort zones and choose from among various opportunities to expand and enrich their lives – including the opportunity to invest in property and experience the independence of moving into their own homes.

The Philippine Quill is considered the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication. It has been bestowing the seal of approval to the most reputable organizations and corporations in the nation for almost two decades, emphasizing the use of excellent communication to achieve business goals, and to make a difference in society.

As the Philippines’ largest developer of sustainable estates, Ayala Land offers a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments. The company has a total of 25 sustainable estates and is present in 55 growth areas nationwide. All of the company’s developments implement sustainability practices focusing on site resilience, pedestrian mobility and transit connectivity, contribution to local employment, and eco-efficiency.