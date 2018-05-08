Ayala Land earnings grew 17% to P6.52B in Q1

AYALA Land Inc. on Tuesday said its net income grew 17 percent during the first three months of the year to P6.52 billion in the first quarter of 2018, from last year’s P5.56 billion.

Total revenues increased at the same pace to P36.98 billion, from last year’s P31.64 billion, due to the growth of property development and the good performance of commercial leasing.

Property-development revenues grew 29 percent to P25.14 billion driven mainly by residential revenues, which surged 34 percent to P21.77 billion.

Reservation sales also increased by 16 percent to P31.5 billion as commercial-leasing revenues grew 11 percent to P8.16 billion due to the increasing contribution of newly opened malls, offices and hotels and resorts.

“With the sustained economic growth of our country, demand for residential products across all market segments remained strong in the first quarter of this year. Our leasing businesses also continued their steady increase in contribution, as recently opened malls and offices stabilize and start making an impact to our bottom line,” company president and CEO Bernard Vincent O. Dy said.

Of the budgeted 2018 capital expenditure (capex) of P111 billion, the company initially spent a total of P26.7 billion, of which 41 percent was allocated for the completion of residential developments, 23 percent for its equity investments, such as MCT Bhd and Prime Orion Philippines Inc., 22 percent for commercial leasing projects, 9 percent for land acquisition and 5 percent for the development of estates.

“Our capex spending is on track as we complete projects and introduce new offerings in our estates. We remain positive and continue to execute on our growth plans,” Dy said.

To partially finance capital expenditures, the company listed a P10-billion, 10-year bond with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., carrying a fixed coupon rate of 5.9203 percent in April.

The bond represented the fifth tranche of the fixed-rate retail bond series of the company’s P50-billion debt securities program registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March 2016.

In the first quarter the company raised its stake in Malaysian property company MCT Bhd to 66.25 percent. It also launched its 25th estate, Parklinks, a 35-hectare mixed-use development along the C5 corridor.

Parklinks is the Ayala Group’s property-development joint venture with Eton Properties Philippines Inc.

This year the company is scheduled to open five new shopping centers. These are One Bonifacio High Street, Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, The Shops at Ayala North Exchange and Ayala Malls Bay Area.

It is also slated to complete three new offices, including Vertis North BPO Tower, Ayala North Exchange and Capitol Central Corporate Center, and 782 new rooms under its Seda hotel chain and 72 new rooms in Sicogon Island Resort in Iloilo.