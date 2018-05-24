Ayala Corp. talks to two parties about auto-manufacturing dream

CONGLOMERATE Ayala Corp. is talking to two parties as a possible partner for its dream to have its own automotive-manufacturing venture in the country.

Arthur R. Tan, the company’s senior managing director and chief executive of AC Industrials, said one of the parties is already present in the country.

“We need to find a partner. It’s attractive right now for a lot of different brands, and that’s because of the way the tax structure is,” Tan said. “It makes it even more compelling for brands who want to dominate the local market to go ahead…and, hopefully, our capabilities will show we are the right partner for them to do this,” he said.

The country’s oldest conglomerate wants to manufacture more than just the electronic components of a vehicle, which it is now already doing through Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

The company announced in 2016 that it wants to build an entire car locally, using most of the components designed at home, and revive the country’s struggling manufacturing sector inundated over the years by countries like China, where it is cheaper to manufacture most things.

The company is already manufacturing Austria’s KTM AG’s motorcycles in the Philippines. Some of the products are being exported to China, and then later, to the rest of the 10-member Asean.

The company announced its dealership with Germany’s Volkswagen AG in 2015. The deal would have involved the same terms as today’s KTM deal—first, a dealership, and then later, manufacture the entire car.

That deal fizzled out after the Volkswagen (VW) emission scandal.

Ayala, however, said the company has not given up on its dream to fully manufacture a car locally.

The company said 40 percent of IMI’s business has been deliberately placed in the automotive sector, mainly on VW cars, where several of its electronics components, such as cameras and sensors, are being supplied by IMI.

Ayala currently also has local dealership of VW, Honda and Isuzu vehicles.