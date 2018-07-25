Austria vs. Cone

LEO AUSTRIA has gone six-of-six in his Finals appearances with San Miguel Beer. But facing Ginebra San Miguel’s Tim Cone in the championship series for the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup is something he could not take sitting down.

The clash between the league titans begins on Friday, with Austria and Cone trying to weave wonders from opposite ends in the long and grueling best-of-seven series.

Cone holds the most titles as a coach in the PBA with 20 trophies and, despite Austria trailing way behind with six rings, he has established a dynasty around June Mar Fajardo and a reliable cast of Beermen.

The pride of Sariaya in Quezon, Austria does not consider his flawless record an edge over their sister-team Barangay Ginebra, stressing it’s “all back in the drawing board in the series.”

“It’s nice to have that mini-achievement, you keep telling me that I’m six out of six, and this is my seventh. Six Finals is not a guarantee that you will win a championship,” Austria said.

“It’s really hard. As what I’ve said, our team struggled since the start. From 0-3, we’re able to make it to the Finals,” he added.

The last five conferences have circled around San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra. The Beermen won three of those, the most recent of which is the Philippine Cup.

The Gin Kings, on the other hand, pocketed two Governors’ Cup titles.

Cone admitted that it’s going to be an uphill climb against talent-laden San Miguel Beer and acknowledged that the championship experience of Austria speaks volumes of how the Beermen would perform in their usual playground.

“Leo didn’t lose in a Finals. It’s pretty tough,” Cone said.

“I think they are one of the greatest, if not the greatest, team to play in the PBA. Our guys are going to embrace it, we’re going to go after it,” he added.