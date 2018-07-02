Australia vs Philippines basketball game erupts into embarassing brawl

Puso was never meant to be this embarrassing.

The Filipinos showed the heart, but the composure was hardly seen especially when an intense and ugly brawl erupted in the third period of the Gilas Pilipinas-Australia match Monday night at the Philippine Arena.

The famous battlecry made it to international headlines–not the way everyone expected it to be.

When the smoke cleared, nine Filipinos and four Aussies were thrown out of the court. The game was eventually forfeited as the remaining Gilas players used their personal fouls to forego the match. The Boomers walked away with the victory, 89-53, 1:57 minutes left in the third quarter.

Disqualifying fouls, which meant ejection, were slapped to naturalized player Andray Blatche, Terrence Romeo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Rogor Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright.

The same case on Nathan Sobey, Chris Goulding, Thon Maker and Daniel Kickert from the Australian side.

The visitors finished the Group B hostilities with a 5-1 record, while Gilas was relegated to second place with its 4-2 slate.

Bans and penalties are in the works from Fiba, and the local governing body. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas could face sanctions.

With the game almost out of reach and the Boomers far away leading at 79-48, Pogoy got physically entangled with Goulding in a defensive play.

But Kickert, who was not part of the commotion, entered the scene with an elbow to the Filipino’s face.

With Pogoy on the deck, a bench-clearing skirmish ensued with Castro, Blatche, Cruz, Romeo and most of the Gilas players retaliating with punches and high kicks. Some of the fans even threw steel chairs at the Aussies, others tossing plastic bottles and cursing the visitors.

Several videos and images also surfaced, showing non-playing members of Gilas joining the fray.

The fight was halted when dozens of security personnel and staff pacified the premise.

SBP President Al Panlilio could only offer his apology after the incident and an appeal to avoid another brawl.

“Please show our respect to our visitors. We are hosting this game and this is basketball,” he said.

After a thorough 40-minute review by the game officials, the 13 players were ejected.

Worst case, the Philippines could be facing heavy penalties. Australia is nowhere safe, too.

“Fiba will now open disciplinary proceeding against both teams,” the world organizing body said in a short statement via Twitter.