Australia decorates exceptional Global Filipino Alumni for 2018

FOR demonstrating excellence through their distinguished and sustainable contributions in the local communities, four outstanding Filipino alumni were recognized by the Embassy of Australia in Manila on June 28.

Having obtained their foreign education in the “Land Down Under,” Australia Global Alumni feted Clarissa Chikiamko with its Special Citation Award, Francis Ron de Guzman the Young Achiever Award Benedict Bernabe with the Excellence in Innovation Award, and Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. the Alumnus of the Year Award.

Through her significant contribution in the field of art curation, management and writing, Chikiamko has brought global attention to her works—among them, a massive exhibit that highlighted the works of Juan Luna, including those rarely seen outside of Spain.

De Guzman is into disaster-irrigation projects of the local government and is the coauthor of the textbook on disaster and risk reduction, Community Engagement, Solidarity and Citizenship.

Using innovation and technology, Bernabe has helped create a more sustainable program to promote human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-disease awareness through partnerships with private and public institutions. Among his notable achievements is an annual information campaign, #SafeSexy, and the development of a geolocation app, #SafelyPH, which makes HIV infection-related services more accessible to the community.

Madrigal has brought his visionary leadership and best practices to create a concept that enabled him to elicit support from the indigenous people in Mindanao to prevent escalation of tensions and end insurgency in his area of operation.

Ambassador of Australia to the Philippines Amanda Gorely has expressed gratitude and appreciation to all Filipino nominees and awardees who have gained an Australian education and exemplified significant achievements to the Philippines.

In a speech, Gorely said: “A common link [among] all nominees today, as exemplified by the winners, is their desire to use the skills and networks they have gained in Australia [for them to] contribute to the Philippines and strengthen the bonds between [our] two countries.”

She also commended this year’s recipients of the awards, especially Madrigal, adjudged as the Alumnus of the Year.

The Australian envoy commented, “[Madrigal’s] multisectoral approach unified military and civilian efforts in conflict to communities. I have had the privilege to visit him in his headquarters and saw firsthand some of the work that he’s been doing.”

With the thriving relationship of the Philippines and Australia, Gorely intimated that her country’s embassy “wants to build a competent environment that provides opportunities for the global alumni community to strengthen the links they have with Australia.”

Australian education

THE excellence brought home by the Filipino Global Alumni awardees has inspired their counterparts who yearn to have a foreign education in Australia.

“Australia has world-class universities, so Filipinos can come there and get a very high-quality education. We have a lot of different specialties, especially in areas that are very relative to the Philippines,” Gorely told local media in an interview.

“We bring Filipinos to study in Australia under scholarships. We want them to come back [here] and contribute to their community. And so these awards in particular recognize strong contributions,” she added.

The envoy also revealed the reason that inspires the embassy to continuously recognize Filipino alumni who have gained an Australian education and contributed significant achievements to the Philippines.

Gorely also shared that students having their Australian education are also allowed to work beyond school hours to not just earn additional savings, but also to develop personal growth and fulfillment outside their classrooms.

“One good thing about students studying in Australia is that [they] are allowed to work in part-time jobs for 20 hours a week, which gives them the opportunity to earn money, to supplement their income, and to save up [for] traveling,” she volunteered.

Awardees’ challenges

MOST Filipinos think that studying abroad is all glitz and glamor as one works to obtain a foreign education while living overseas. But for some of this year’s awardees, the excellence they have brought home is not just a piece of cake to cut from.

Bernabe shared his experience while he was finishing his Australian education: “When I was studying [there], I was also working in a restaurant. Studying allows you time to work, which is a great thing, but it is also a matter of balancing.”

The Excellence in Innovation awardee interjected: “To be honest, it’s the sense of humor that [makes] Filipinos and Australians get along. [We] have the same attitude toward life in general: it shouldn’t be too serious. There are many ways to approach things without having to go through a lot of formality. When I was there, I never experienced racism or gender discrimination.”

Madrigal also revealed that one of the things that challenged him while he was in Australia was the language barrier. He admitted they had to compete in oral and written examinations, and also defended views as the two nationalities have a lot of different experiences.

“We can learn from them, and they can learn from us too,” he stated.

The lieutenant general averred, “This award will serve as an inspiration for me to continue to perform the duties I am entrusted with to the best of my abilities, with the hope of inspiring others to continue faithfully performing their respective jobs and contribute to our nation’s development and for our people’s welfare.”

Gorely has encouraged Filipinos who want to study in Australia to create a big difference and sustainable contribution like those of the recipients of this year’s Australian Alumni Excellence Award.