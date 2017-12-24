AudioWAV ventures into Indonesia with proprietary train technology

ESTABLISHING its foothold in the region, Audiowav Media Inc. (WAV) has secured a landmark partnership with an Indonesian rail operator to improve the commuter experience in the Jakarta metropolitan area.

WAV, through its subsidiary PT WAV Global Indonesia (WGI), signed a memorandum of understanding with PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) for the installation of a commuter-radio system inside the commuter trains.

“The partnership forwards our plans of bringing our proprietary train-technology platform outside the Philippines,” WAV Founder, Chairman and CEO Carlos Jose G. Hinolan said.

“We look forward to helping KCI improve the customer experience in Jakarta’s mass-transit system, as well as [helping] other businesses reach out to their target markets through our audio-train technology.”

The technology will provide real-time and recorded broadcasts of announcements from KCI, such as the arrival of trains, localized content, advertisements and educational information regarding the rules that passengers need to observe. The Commuter Line train system is currently serving approximately 300 million passengers a year, with a network of 81 stations all over Mega Jakarta.

“The provision of our technology aboard the train wagons instantly communicates relevant commuter information, public-safety updates and even entertainment to the passengers of KCI,” Hinolan said.

WAV owns, operates and manages a proprietary platform that supports the branding and marketing efforts of businesses that retail, distribute and sell fast-moving consumer goods, as well as those in the food, recreational, leisure, hospitality, health and wellness and entertainment industries.

“Our partnership with KCI brings us closer to realizing our vision of helping businesses improve the customer experience across the globe with our platform for sensory branding and point-of-purchase advertising,” Hinolan said.

WAV started in 2004 as Audio Wav Contractor Corp. to provide in-store radio and messaging services to business establishments. In 2009 Hinolan led his team with over 12 years of operational experience eventually incorporate the company.

From simply installing public announcement systems and speakers in commercial areas and stores, WAV began innovating its services by using more sophisticated technology. Today, WAV services approximately 2,500 establishments nationwide.

WAV has since grown into a technology company that develops and operates proprietary software and hardware devices. Going forward, it intends to focus on developing more technology and hardware for effective sensory branding solutions.