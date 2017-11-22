Ateneo prevails over FEU in overtime to setup finals rematch with rivals La Salle

The Blue Eagles outlasted the Tamaraws in a thrilling victory, 88-84, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena to advance to the men’s seniors basketball finals.

Thirdy Ravena showed the way for Ateneo with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

With things getting chippy early in the match, the Blue Eagles still executeD their plays to grab the driver’s seat at the end of the opening period.

A barrage of outside shots at the tail end of the second frame propelled Ateneo to a 40-33 edge going into the halftime break.

The Tamaraws’ grit and grind approach enabled them to stick within striking distance in the third frame.

Jasper Parker took over for the Tamaraws, but the Blue Eagles’ Isaac Go knocked down a crucial three-pointer in the dying seconds to tie the game.

Arvin Tolentino had the chance to win it for FEU but time expired and sent the match into overtime.

Matt Nieto probably sank the biggest shot of the game as he rattled in a triple to give Ateneo a breather with 46.9 seconds left to play.

He had 16 points and four assists in the game.

Parker paced the Tamaraws with 19 markers and four boards.