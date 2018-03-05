Ateneo-NU rivalry

IN the midst of the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ five-peat in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) seniors basketball tournament from 2008-2012, I wrote on several occasions how the rivalry—at least in basketball and volleyball—in college and high school was switching to Ateneo and National University (NU).

Sure, Ateneo and La Salle is the top rivalry but, as I have said, those guys from Taft Avenue are the traditional rivals; something fed by media and mass commercialism.

If you watched those years closely, as NU, under the patronage of SM and its galaxy of supplier-managers, have turned their school’s image, education and sports programs around. A complete 180-degree turn and you have to tip your hat to them for a job well done.

While every other school wants to knock off Ateneo and La Salle, no program was hot on the heels of Ateneo than NU. There were incidents that fed the rivalry. An errant Chris DeChavez triple with two seconds left and NU in the midst of a blowout loss to the Blue Eagles.

The Bulldogs repaid that “insult” with Jean Mbe throwing down a monster jam also with about two seconds left in a Bulldogs’ Uni-Games win over Ateneo. There was a Fr. Martin’s match at San Beda, where NU was on the verge of beating Ateneo and their crowd began chanting “uwian na.”

Then NU Head Coach Eric Altamirano hurriedly dashed in front of NU supporters to wave off the chant. However, it incensed then-Ateneo Coach Norman Black and the Blue Eagles that, come UAAP time, they ran roughshod over NU.

As Ateneo began to lose its championship veterans to graduation and eligibility, NU rose and eventually got past the Blue Eagles. For two straight seasons post the five-peat, Ateneo didn’t beat NU in the UAAP seniors tourney. All the matches were white hot.

Over at the juniors division, the Blue Eaglets, ever since Ateneo transferred from the National Collegiate Athletic Association to the UAAP, ruled the roost. They were almost always in the finals. Adamson had good years and so did University of Santo Tomas but, almost always, you expected Ateneo to win it. That until NU came up with their program.

Under then-Head Coach Jeff Napa, the Bullpups won their first Juniors title in 2012. Ateneo and NU finally crossed paths during the 2014 finals where Hubert Cani led the Bullpups to a two-game sweep than ended Thirdy Ravena and Aaron Black’s high-school careers with a loss. Matt and Mike Nieto along with Jolo Mendoza and Gian Mamuyac gained revenge the next season when they defeated NU in the finals. And then there was this year’s scintillating three-game series where Ateneo, led by Kai Sotto, emerged triumphant. Ateneo’s win ended NU’s winning the title every other year. However, make no mistake, the Bullpups will be solid favorites to win it all the next season.

And, speaking of next season, NU will cross those dates when they face Ateneo. Even as they lose some key players to graduation, the players coming up, such as Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano, look to make the Bullpups as a favorite to knock off the Blue Eaglets, who will only be left with five players.

The way things are shaping up—the days of Ateneo dominance of the juniors division where year after year they were in the finals is drawing to a close. Almost every school has its own program up and running. And, if anyone has been paying close attention the last couple of years, NU has become a power in its own right. Their days of being the league doormat are long over. Their ascent has made recruiting tougher. Their program has made the league even more competitive.

So Ateneo should savor this victory. I have no idea when they will return to that stage.

On a side note, about an hour and a half after the end of Game Three of the Juniors finals, I spotted NU Coach Goldwin Monteverde standing by his lonesome by his car on the second floor of the car park of the Filoil Flying V Centre. His players and cocoaches had left. Monteverde stood by his lonesome, pacing back and forth and looking back toward the arena where his wards came so close to snatching the championship from Ateneo.

I have covered Monteverde closely for the past six years, beginning with his Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) Blue Dragons and now with NU. I have to feel to Goldwin, who I thought was unjustly robbed of a UAAP title last season when the league decided to overturn Adamson’s win due to the (in)eligibility of Encho Serrano; something I disagree with to this day. As Monteverde transferred to NU, he moved his some of his recruits to NU. One, Forthsky Padrigao, went to Ateneo and will suit up for Season 81; it is a homecoming of sorts, as he is from Ateneo de Zamboanga.

I can only imagine the pain and frustration of Monteverde, who has had his personal disappointments this season. He should have been named Batang Gilas coach in my opinion, but the Adamson incident cost him that. While his CKSC Blue Dragons remain tough, it must be agonizing to be have come so close.

I knew of the recruitment of University of the East of Monteverde about a month and a half ago before the news broke, and I even got in touch with Goldwin, who didn’t answer my questions. His confidants denied it, but the word was so strong. Prior to Game Twp, someone asked me what I thought of a potential move. I said, career-wise, UE is really good. Being named college coach is one rung below the Philippine Basketball Association level, as well as the national team. Leaving NU, on the other hand, doesn’t look good, as he keeps leaving teams. Technically, there is no rule against it. Ethically, it looks bad. And we have no idea how NU and its owners will look at a possible defection.

Whatever it is, you can’t keep a good coach down. I think it is a matter of time before Monteverde lifts a UAAP trophy.