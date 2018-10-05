Ateneo-Motolite , Banko-Perlas face separate foes

BanKo-Perlas seeks to ride the momentum of its strong third place finish in Vietnam while Ateneo-Motolite hopes to come out strong from a long break as they take on separate rivals on Saturday at the resumption of their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Perlas Spikers posted a pair of 3-1 victories over Iriga-Navy and PetroGazz last month then used their long lull in the schedule to play in the Vinh Long Cup where they took the bronze. Back in the country’s premier volley league, they set out against the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons who dropped their first two matches in shutout fashions minus their injured top player.

That should make the Perlas Spikers the heavy favorites in their 6 p.m. encounter with the likes of Nicole Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio, Joy Dacoron, Amy Ahomiro and Amanda Villanueva and playmakers Jem Ferrer and Fenela Emnas expected to lead their charge for a third straight victory again.

Priming up for the UAAP wars, the Lady Falcons never really got going in their first two games without top hitter Eli Soyud but coach Air Padda believes her wards will settle down in time to re-display the form that netted them third place finish in the recent Collegiate Conference.

Chiara Permentilla has dished out a pair of double-digit games for Adamson but failed to draw solid support from the rest although Bernadettle Flora put in an 11-hit effort in their losing stand to the surging Pocari-Air Force side last Wednesday.

Soyud remains a doubtful starter for Adamson but Padda hopes the rest would step up, including Jona Pinar, Krich Macaslang, Mae Genesis, Jane Igao, May Roque and Chrislyn Uy.

The Lady Eagles, on the other hand, see action for the first time since stunning the highly favored Pocari Lady Warriors in four last Sept. 23. But the Katipunan-based squad will have their hands full against the PetroGazz Angels in their 4 p.m. showdown.

For one, the Angels have since got back into the groove after suffering back-to-back losses to the Perlas Spikers and Lady Warriors, surprising title favorites the Creamline Cool Smashers then crushing the Lady Oragons for a 3-2 card.

Led by Paneng Mercado, Jonah Sabete, Cherry Nunag, Mary Anne Mendrez, Ranya Musa and Maricar Baloaloa, the Angels seem to have the edge over the Ateneo side, led by Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Madeleine Madayag and Miren Gequillana with rookie Vanessa Gandler showing some promise in their reversal over the Lady Warriors.