Ateneo, London’s Queen Mary University partner for postgrad degree for Filipinos

Ateneo de Manila University (Admu) and Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) recently launched a landmark partnership that will offer postgraduate degree programs to Filipino students on data science innovation, media and arts technology.

Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, SJ, president of Admu, said the transnational education (TNE) program would not only involve the exchange of students and faculty between the two educational institutions but would also evaluate bilateral and multilateral programs.

“The students and faculty must confront the realities of geopolitical challenges,” Villarin said in an interview with the media after the program launch held in the Admu campus in Quezon City.

“The QMUL partnership is not only founded on a commitment to academic excellence in emerging fields. It is, more important, grounded on similar ethos of service and inclusive development. With a shared vision, we bring together the strengths of these two institutions to help students become groundbreakers and thought-leaders of the digital age,” Fr. Jose M. Cruz, SJ, vice president for university and global relations at Admu said in a news statement.

TNE includes joint and dual-degree programs that are jointly developed and delivered by partner universities.

In a dual-degree format, such as that envisioned by Admu and QMUL, a student spends 12 months in the Philippines and eight months in London. In the end, the student gets two degrees from both institutions.

“I am delighted that Queen Mary University of London will be deepening its relationship with Ateneo de Manila University, one of the top universities in the Philippines. This partnership supports our plans to diversify Queen Mary’s international partnerships activity and signifies our growing links in the Asean region. The programs that we are developing with Admu, in the areas of big data science and digital innovation, will equip students with the digital skills they need to navigate a more knowledge-based global economy,” QMUL President and Principal Prof. Colin Bailey said in his remarks during the event.

Bailey also pointed out that both universities are committed and passionate to help in making the world and society a better place to live in.

He said that the two programs to be offered, in essence, would help introduce and solve some of the world’s problems like climate change.

“What’s unique here is the way we build our partnership not just thinking about education but actually thinking about research addressing challenges in the current environment,” Bailey explained.

Villarin said Admu is excited on the partnership because it showcases the best educational practices of the two universities. He added the partnership would be a big boost to AdMU’s of promoting TNE.

“This also gives a new dimension to our slogan of men and women for others. It is also an opportunity for us to embrace it on a global scale,” he said.

He added the two programs were designed to fit in the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: to develop graduates with skills in problem solving, communication and creativity.

“We need to train students with the skills and make sure they are adaptable to the changing job market. We also need to train the existing work force to ensure they will be continually employed,” Villarin said.

The fist batch will be composed of 10 scholars initially funded by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Moreover, the program will accept paying students later.

The programs will start in school year 2018-2019.

“I would like to grow this to 100 students very quickly,” Bailey said.

Eventually, Villlarin said they hope the programs can be offered to undergraduate students.

The CHED and British Council (BC) played a major role in forming the partnership between Admu and QMUL through the latter’s initiative Partnership under the Joint Development of Niche Programs.

Under this initiative, the CHED and BC provided seed funding and capacity building for 10 Philippine universities to partner with United Kingdom institutions for the development and delivery of TNE in niche areas critical to national and regional development.

QMUL is one of the leading higher-education institutions in the UK. It has over 130 years of teaching excellence and ranks in the top 25 in the world for its international outlook.

The university is part of the Russell Group, a self-selected organization that gathers 24 world-class research-intensive universities in the United Kingdom. It is one of few universities in the world that offers a master’s degree in media, arts, and technology and data science.