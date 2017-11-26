Ateneo holds off La Salle to claim series opener, 76-70

Thirdy Ravena, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Anton Asistio all finished in double-digit scoring figures for Ateneo.

The Blue Eagles were eager to throw the first punch, and quickly took control in the opening frame of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

By the end of the first quarter, Ateneo fashioned themselves a 26-14 lead over the defending champions.

The second frame saw the Archers come to life, and start to chip away at their rival’s advantage.

The game’s physical and chippy nature was emphasized by an errant elbow from Ben Mbala, which floored and bloodied Matt Nieto towards the end of the first half.

Regardless, the Blue Eagles were able to preserve their lead, 49-43, going into the halftime interval.

The Lasallians briefly regained control of the game, through a Kib Monatlbo and-one effort at the ‪3:02‬ mark of the third quarter. But they were unable to sustain this as Ateneo clawed its way up to 60-58 before the final quarter.

The Katipunan-based side looked to be in control in the payoff period, leading their rivals 69-59 with ‪6:32‬ left in regulation.

But the Green Archers went on a rally of their own, with Aljun Melecio cutting down the deficit to just 71-70 with ‪2:32‬ on the clock.

Unfortunately for La Salle, Ateneo struck back quickly, with Ravena and Isaac Go combining to give Ateneo an unassailable 76-70 advantage with ten ticks left on the clock.

Aljun Melecio scored a game-high 24 markers in the losing effort.

Ateneo limited reigning MVP Mbala to a career-low eight points in the series opener, which was an integral part of their game plan.

“We couldn’t play Ben Mbala straight up one-on-one,” Ateneo coach Sandy Arespacochaga. “We needed to come up with a scheme against him. We needed our five guys to come up and do their roles.”

Ateneo will look to sweep La Salle in Game 2 and claim the UAAP crown ‪on Wednesday, November 29, ‬at the Araneta Coliseum.