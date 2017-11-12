Ateneo guns for sweep

DEFENDING champion De La Salle gets the chance at spoiling Ateneo de Manila’s sweep bid for an automatic entry to the Finals as the archrivals clash to end the eliminations of the Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles-Green Archers showdown is set at 4 p.m.

The Green Archers are running second with an 11-2 won-lost card and their victory would result to a normal Final Four format. If the Blue Eagles sweep, a stepladder semifinals will be played.

Adamson University is already assured as the No. 3 seed in the semifinals.

If Ateneo aims for a sweep, University of Santo Tomas (UST) tries to end the season with a solitary victory as the Tigers face the University of the East Red Warriors (3-10) at 12 noon.

For Ateneo coaches Tab Baldwin and Sandy Arespocochaga, the strategy remains the same—one game at a time.

“The mere fact that it’s an Ateneo-La Salle, we’re going to focus on [not necessarily] the sweep. An Ateneo-La Salle game is big enough already,” Arespocochaga said. “Our record, what we’ve done in the past, doesn’t matter right now. What matters is the next game.”

Ateneo won their first-round encounter, 76-75, with guard Matt Nieto emerging hero after he broke a crucial De La Salle inbounds, drew a foul and nailed two crucial free throws.

Nieto said they were just lucky the last time, but he promised that his team will do better this time.

“We’ll take it one possession at a time, make it our own pace,” Nieto said. “So for me, I’ll just do my job. We know our specific jobs and we just have to do it.”

Kib Montalbo, who turned the ball over in that crucial inbounds play, vowed to bounce back from his mistake.

“No team is unbeatable, once we see their flaws, hopefully we’ll win the game,” Montalbo said. “The standings don’t matter, this is rivalry, when we take the floor, we’ll go hard.”