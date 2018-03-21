Asics race debuts at SM By the Bay in May

AFTER getting used to the usual individual fun run, Filipino runners are now going to experience marathon as a team when Asics Relay 2018 takes place in the country for the first time ever on May 26 at the SM By the Bay in Pasay City.

Succeeding from its inaugural relay last year in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, Asics Relay will visit five countries this time around, with Manila being its first stop, where 750 teams composed of 3,000 runners are expected to join the first ever night relay race.

Asics Relay will have two race distances—the 42-kilometer full marathon and 21-km half marathon—open for all participating teams that has four members, which will run 5.25 km each for the half, while 10.5 each for the full marathon.

The winning teams in both full and half marathon will receive a cash prize of P790,000. The champion team of the full marathon will also earn a slot to join the next legs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

All participants will receive finisher’s medal, personalized race bib and an exclusive Asics branded race t-shirt. Registration is until April 27 with P3,600 entry fee for 21k and P3,800 for 42k.

Asics Relay has an early-bird promo P200 off from March 14 to April 4, and a complimentary team slot will be earned when you spend P5,900 in a single receipt in Asics store.