Asian unity urged vs. U.S.-China trade war

GREATER openness and cooperation among Asian nations could protect the world’s food bowl from fallout in the trade tiff between the two largest economies of modern civilization.

Industry leaders and economic stakeholders are adamant to keep the region’s trade flow open to the world. They are now looking to strengthen intra-regional trade and further boost openness to protect the bloc from protectionism advances, particularly from the United States.

Trade protectionism, particularly the barriers put up by the US in recent months, is a central theme in the 51st Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting on Thursday and has been flagged as one of the “most pressing risks” to the entire region’s economy in the near term.

The push and pull between the two largest economies in the world is seen to inevitably effect collateral damages on the emerging growth of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), including China, Japan and Korea (Asean+3), according to a simulation made by Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro).

The Singapore-based think tank’s representatives said in one of the sessions in the ADB Annual Meeting that the dawn of the economic powerhouses’ trade war will inevitably cause losses in the trade within Asia; with the level of importance of the US market for the region dwindling.

Growth reduced

AMRO Director Junhong Chang said more advance economies in the Asean+3, which are more skewed toward export-driven growth, will likely see a 0.4-percent to 0.8-percent reduction in overall growth. Chang added that emerging market economies in the region may also see their growth scaling down by as much as 0.5 percent should the currently proposed trade barriers set up by China and the US come into fruition.

“For the affected economies, the absolute size of the expected loss in trade to China and the US and its multiplier effects are crucial,” the Amro said in its report. “Although China’s exports to the US are a relatively small share of its own GDP and similarly for the US, the size of the ‘collateral damage’ could be much more significant for other smaller countries relative to growth.”

Aside from slower growth, closed trade pathways could also hike capital goods prices due to higher tariffs and, thus, introduce greater investment uncertainty.

Disorderly adjustments in trade relations are also seen to have adverse implications on the region’s employment figures.

Export hit

THE Philippines would take the most damage in its export market in the next months if the trade conflict between the US and China escalates, an international financial analyst told the BusinessMirror. This, in spite of the strong relations the country has with the two superpowers and its existing free-trade deals.

In an interview, DBS Bank Managing Director and Chief Economist Taimur Baig said developing countries in Asia is at risk of taking collateral damage from the looming trade war between the US and China. He cited as example the Philippines, which is heavily exporting and importing from the world’s two largest economies.

“The Philippines is not heavily embedded into the regional supply chain, so it will remain largely unscathed in the US-China trade war,” Baig told the BusinessMirror. “At the same time, if the trade war lead to some sort of a negative impact on global growth, given that [the Philippines] is a fairly open economy, it will be impacted.”

Similar to exporters’ concern, Baig said Manila may see its exports get hurt if an all-out trade conflict escalates between Washington and Beijing.

“I remain worried about the overall negative impact trade-related friction all emerging market-economies, the Philippines being one of them given its open nature,” he added. Exporters, particularly the semiconductors industry, are worried of a fallout given that the US and China are top export destinations for the country’s electronic products. Baig said if the US carries on with its barriers race, the Philippines might lose one large market for its top export product—and, alarmingly, might not find an alternative destination.

Little consolation

IF there is one hope for free trade, Baig said it is the continued respect of the US of the multilateral trading system and the possibility it might not carry on with its plan to lean toward protectionism.

He explained Washington’s imposition of stiffer tariffs on steel and aluminum products does not signal the fall of the trading system promoted by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“I think, even as far as the US is concerned, they will use bilateral in certain areas and multilateral in certain other areas. For example, on the issue of subsidizing state-owned enterprises, which is something the Americans want to push through against the Chinese, they have the Europeans and the Japanese on their side. They will probably bring measures to the WTO,” the economist said.

He added this is the hope for the free-trade world, that the US will revert to multilateral trading system and abandon protectionism.

“After all, there are no gains under a protectionist system,” Baig said.

Closeness, connections

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo said the Philippines, in particular, will be hit with ongoing trade wars due to its traditional closeness with the US and its growing connections with China.

In particular, Guinigundo made mention of the Philippines’s exports to the US accounting for 15 percent of the total, while exports to China account for 11 percent. Imports, meanwhile, is at 8 percent from the US and 18 percent from China.

The deputy governor also said international financial institutions should weigh in on the issue and that they should make a stand in the issue. As for the Philippines’s individual growth, Guinigundo said the country is looking to rev multiple engines of growth to further mute the effects of trade issues to the overall growth of the local economy—particularly beefing up the services sector and banking on the gains from the infrastructure reform boost.

Bucking the trend

THE Amro report reflects Baig’s views: Asia won’t win in the protectionist tack of the US.

And based on the report, the region is certain it will not follow suit and keep its doors open to global trade.

“The region should resist any form of trade protection and should remain open and integrate,” Amro Chief Economist Khor Hoe Ee said. “The region has always been very open and I think the region is committed to being open.”

Chang also said that while opening trade seems to be a vulnerability in recent times, the region is continuously reminding itself of the importance of free trade and its ability to spur economic growth in several economies.

New strategies

POLICY recommendations given in the ADB Annual, Meeting include the strengthening of intra-regional trade as this could cushion the protectionist challenge.

Amro in particular said that as a region, their key recommendation is to strengthen intraregional connectivity and integration.

“Strengthening intraregional connectivity through improving physical infrastructure and trade facilitation would improve the competitiveness of global value chains that have already formed within the region. This would make the whole network of intraregional value chains more resilient against shocks,” the think tank said adding that this is important to leverage on with he rise of demand within the growing region.

Specific policies toward this include reducing costs of imported inputs, establishment of special economic zones improving infrastructure and invest in connectivity in the region.

Nakao’s recommendations

IN his only news briefing at the ADB Annual Meeting on Thursday, ADB President Takehiko Nakao also expressed openness and unity as the Asian way in the face of the US and China trade war.

Nakao told reporters that an open regime in terms of trade and investment has been the driving force behind Asia’s economic success.

To avert any negative impact, Nakao said the region’s efforts should be geared toward opening trade and investment, as well as concluding discussions for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and/or the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“Of course trade disputes [will have a] negative impact, [especially] if it is escalating,” Japan’s former Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs said.

“So it’s very important for the countries to continue to have utmost effort to make their economies open in terms of trade and investment and also to make cooperation to further the trade arrangement like RCEP or TPP or so on and so forth,” Nakao added.

With Cai U. Ordinario