Asian stars meet with Filipino fans

THESE days, it’s not impossible to see our favorite foreign stars visiting the Philippines. Sometimes, all it takes is to trend a hashtag on Twitter for it to happen. If a promoter/organizer is interested, then they could bring the celebrity here. Two popular Asian stars were recently in the country to meet with their fans. Both stars, incidentally, are products of reality/variety shows.

Kare-kare was Korean singer and actor Jung Joon-young’s reply when asked about what Filipino food he missed the most. Kare-kare is a stew of ox tail and tripe in a peanut sauce and served with vegetables like eggplant and string beans.

Jung Joon-young lived in the Philippines when he was 17 years old, teaching taekwondo and music to Filipino children.

He returned to Philippines for the second time this year for his fan meeting, dubbed “Fiancee,” at the ABS-CBN Vertis tent. The fan meet gave Jung Joon-young and his Filipino fans the chance to interact with each other. He played games with fans including “Know JJY Best,” wherein contestants had to answer questions about him. The Korean star revealed that he was born in South Korea and then moved to Malaysia. His favorite color is black and he can speak Korean, English and Chinese fluently. Oh, his English name is Andrew.

In another game, Jung Joon-young sang lines from Filipino songs and the contestants had to guess the title of each song. The winners received autographed albums and had a selfie with the singer.

During the event, Jung Joon-young also performed his songs “Spotless Mind,” “Becoming Dust,” “Sympathy” and “Fiancee.”

Jung Joon-young’s fans made a video for him, which was shown on the screen. They also presented him with a cake.

“It’s my first time in Manila to meet you guys here. I can’t promise you but I hope to come back next year. Just keep watching my shows every night.”

It was Jung Joon-young’s second visit to Manila this year after he graced the launch of the Viu original Hello K-Idol in July.

Jung Joon-young joined the Superstar K TV program in 2012 where he finished in the top 3. These days he is very popular as a mainstay of the Korean variety TV show 2 Days 1 Night.

But singing is his first love.

“My dream was to become a singer and my dream came true. I just focus on the music always,” said Jung Joon-young.

Another recent Manila visitor was Thai actor and singer Sattaphong “Tao” Phiangphor, who is very popular in the Philippines right now because of the Thai remake of the Korean drama Princess Hours, which aired on GMA Network.

The 28-year-old star met with his Pinoy fans in “Prince Tao: The Royal Fan Convention” at Cinema 6 of SM City North Edsa. He also talked to members of the press at Novotel Manila Araneta Center the night before his fan meet. Present during the press conference were Royal Thai Embassy in Manila’s Chargé d’Affaires Urawadee Sriphiromya and First Secretary Thassarany Noivong.

The Thai star revealed that he didn’t know about the airing of Princess Hours here.

“At first I didn’t expect that it would catch on. I was tagged on Instagram by fans. I followed the tags and I started to see that the ratings in the Philippines started to rise. That was when it dawned on me and I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I felt proud.”

He said Prince Ian in Princess Hours is the exact opposite of Tao. To study for the role, he watched the original Korean version but interpreted the role in his own way. The actor also said he was willing to do a project in the Philippines if there is an offer. He was asked what he wanted to do here and he replied that it was to see a jeepney.

Tao started his career via a reality show. He also starred in the Thai remake of the popular Korean drama Coffee Prince in 2012. He is a popular singer and actor in Thailand.

“Acting in lakorn [Thai soap opera] is also hard. I also had to study,” he said.

