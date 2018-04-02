Asian markets erase earlier gains in muted Easter trading

TOKYO—Asian markets mostly fell on Monday, erasing earlier gains in muted trading, as Hong Kong and Australian markets were closed for Easter, and Wall Street and other global markets have been closed for a long weekend after Good Friday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to close at 21,388.58, while South Korea’s Kospi was down less than 0.1 percent at 2,444.06. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.1 percent to 3,165.74. Indexes in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

New York trading was off for a long weekend for Good Friday and was expected to resume late Monday.

Fears are simmering that President Donald J. Trump’s tariff programs could set off a trade war. China raised import duties on US pork, fruit and other products on Monday in response to a US tariff hike on steel and aluminum. A bigger dispute looms over Trump’s approval of possible higher duties on nearly $50 billion of Chinese goods.

A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan’s central bank shows corporate sentiment has worsened for the first time in two years. The Bank of Japan’s tankan index for large manufacturers was 24 in March, down two points from December.

“The market’s biggest fears about escalating trade war and higher US interest rates have tentatively blown over, suggesting investors will shift into bargain-hunting mode,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading at Oanda.

Benchmark US crude rose 24 cents to $65.18 a barrel. Trading had stopped for the long Easter weekend. Last Thursday benchmark US crude rose 56 cents to $64.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 36 cents to $69.70 per barrel.

The dollar rose to ¥106.34 from ¥106.23 late Friday. The euro inched down to $1.2313 from $1.2329.