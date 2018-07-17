Asia-Pacific to meet only 1 of 17 development goals

THE Asia and the Pacific region, where the Philippines belongs, could meet only one Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) by 2030, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap).

After the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, the Unescap said that only SDG 4, which aims to achieve quality education and lifelong learning, is on track to be met by 2030.

In several critical areas, including the health of the oceans, forest conservation and the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions, the region is heading in the wrong direction, according to the regional development arm of the UN for the region.

“Asia and the Pacific must step up its efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda,” Unescap Deputy Executive Secretary Kaveh Zahedi was quoted in a statement as saying. “It is striking to see that despite a period of robust growth, inequalities are widening between and among countries, particularly in income, access to essential services and exposure to natural disasters.”

While acknowledging that poverty levels are declining, Unescap said the decline is at a slow pace. This is a concern given that the SDGs, particularly SDG 1, aims to eradicate poverty by 2030, the UN body added.

However, innovation is powering new industries and infrastructure, and the region’s track record in poverty reduction over the past few decades is unparalleled.

“Asia-Pacific may not be fully on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda yet, but the experience and dynamism of the region combined with its notable successes in reducing poverty levels over the past few decades, provides the perfect foundation for the transformations needed,” Zahedi said.

Unescap said this situation requires increasing inclusive, multi-stakeholder participation in efforts to meet the SDGs on a per country and at the regional level.

Levan Davitashvili, cochairman of the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), said this situation also means greater regional cooperation is needed to meet the 2030 Agenda because many of the challenges of countries in meeting the goals cuts across borders.

“In light of the complex risks facing the region, the fifth APFSD stressed the importance of inclusive, multistakeholder participation, including by disadvantaged, poor, vulnerable and risk-exposed populations and engagement by all levels of government,” said Davitashvili, who is also the minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

Still, the Asia-Pacific region has made some strides in the past three years, including in some of its least-developed countries. These gains have been observed in the improvement in the health situation and well-being.

The fifth APFSD is a meeting convened by the Unescap in March in preparation for the HLPF. Convened annually, the forum is the primary platform for countries, civil society and the UN to share achievements, challenges and opportunities arising from the 2030 Agenda.

The SDGs have 169 targets and 233 indicators. The Philippines has data to monitor only 103 indicators while the rest are either inapplicable or are not available.

Around 193 United Nation member-countries like the Philippines committed to meet the SDGs by 2030. The SDGs were adopted in September 2015.

The Global Goals aim to end poverty and hunger, promote universal health, education for all and lifelong learning, achieve gender equality, sustainable water management, ensure sustainable energy for all, decent work for all, resilient infrastructure, and reduce income inequality between and among countries.

The goals also include create sustainable cities, ensure sustainable consumption and production, take action against climate change, conserve and sustainably use oceans and marine resources, reduce biodiversity loss, achieve peaceful and inclusive societies, and revitalize global partnership for development.