Asean shares best practices on food-innovation centers

The Department of Science and Technology-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI) hosted the seminar-workshop “Sharing of Best Practices on Establishment and Operation of Food Innovation Center [FIC] for the Development of Asean Member-States [AMS]” at a hotel in Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, last week.

The event formed part of the activities lined up for the Philippines’ chairmanship of Asean 2017. Conducted under the auspices of the Asean Sub-committee on Food Science and Technology (ASCFST), it was spearheaded by the SCFST-Philippine Focal Point and ITDI Director Dr. Maria Patricia V. Azanza.

DOST Undersecretary for Reasearch and Development Dr. Rowena Cristina L. Guevara welcomed the delegates and participants, while Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña delivered the keynote address.

The seminar-workshop provided a venue for the delegates from the AMS to exchange knowledge about the best practices on the establishment and operation of FIC.

It also envisioned to help intensify efforts in realizing a people-oriented and people-centered Asean, as well as in creating an innovation-driven economy with deep science, technology and innovation enculturation.

Resource persons from Asean with existing FICs—like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam—shared their experiences on the establishment and operation of FIC to participants from other AMS that have yet to establish their FICs, namely, Cambodia, Myanmar, Lao PDR and Brunei Darussalam.

During the workshop, the delegates were able to discuss matters pertaining to the following areas/concerns: modes of interfacing of government, industry and academia under the FIC environment; information on intellectual protection of FIC products, equipment and services in Asean; protocols on food product development, and design and fabrication of process equipment; technology marketing and transfer schemes practiced by successful FICs; sustainability strategies of AMS-FICs; and identified metrics to gauge performance of FICs in terms of development and operation. The exchanges were consolidated and presented to the plenary.

A study tour to the Philippines’s main FIC at DOST-ITDI completed the learning experience of the participants.

