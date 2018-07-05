As visitor arrivals grow 10.24% in January-May, DOT to jump-start global ad, marketing drive

THE number of foreign visitors to the Philippines increased by 10.24 percent to 3.18 million in the first five months of 2018, and the Department of Tourism (DOT) is ramping up its global ad and marketing drive, hoping to meet its total 2018 goal of 7.4 million guests.

In a speech at the general membership meeting of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International Inc. on Thursday at a Makati hotel, DOT Undersecretary for Development Planning Benito C. Bengzon Jr. announced the DOT will be restarting its global advertising and promotions campaign, still centered on the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” brand. Bengzon said the DOT will be allocating more resources to digital marketing to attract the growing millennial tourism market. “The pivot toward digital marketing will continue as sourcing of information and booking patterns, especially among millennials, are ever changing. Suffice it to say, digital placements will have an increasingly larger budget allocation.”

He underscored that Northeast Asia, composed of South Korea, China and Japan, will continue to be the tourism industry’s “bread and butter,” as these account for about 50 percent of total inbound visitor arrivals. These will continue to receive the focus of the DOT’s marketing and promotions effort along with other core markets like the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The DOT will also target other countries in Southeast Asia, given their proximity and the country’s increasing connectivity through low-cost carriers. But he pointed to “opportunity markets like India, France, Spain, Russia, Middle East and the Mediterranean, particularly Israel and Turkey,” as among those that will be prioritized in the campaign. “In the end, what we want is a good mix of source markets and more targeted marketing to ensure that we attain headcount and revenue targets in the National Tourism Development Plan,” Bengzon stressed.

The DOT official, however, said he still “had no information” on the details of the planned bidding for the advertising campaign. In 2017 the agency had a P650-million advertising budget and a contract with the McCann Worldwide Group to produce four ads for that year. The DOT campaign was supposed to have been terminated shortly thereafter, after the government agency alleged that McCann copied an ad from South Africa in the former’s second ad. (See, “DOT stops airing of McCann’s ‘Sights’ as unofficial tourism ad reaps praises,” in the BusinessMirror, June 15, 2017.)

Despite the closure of Boracay Island, the second-most popular destination in the Philippines after Cebu, Bengzon said the DOT would be able to meet its 7.4-million foreign arrivals target this year. “We are optimistic that we can still reach our 7.4 million foreign visitors target for 2018 even with the closure of Boracay. Other destinations have reported an increase in foreign visitor traffic, and we are hopeful that this can keep us on track,” he stressed in an interview with this paper.

President Duterte ordered Boracay closed for six months starting April 26, ostensibly to make way for government’s rehabilitation work to address easement, sewerage, traffic and environmental issues. The popular island resort destination received over 1 million foreign visitors in 2017 alone.

During the question-and-answer forum, Bengzon told the HSMA to “form a committee” to prepare for the reopening of Boracay, but was noncommittal as to when the island would actually open. Among HSMA members are sales and marketing officials of major resorts in Boracay.

Data from the DOT showed that South Korea continued to provide the largest bulk of tourists in the Philippines from January to May 2018, at a 22.2-percent share equivalent to 705,548. Arrivals, however, only grew by some 2.8 percent. Hot on South Korea’s heels was China, which accounted for 17.6 percent of total market share. The market, however, grew by an astounding 43.8 percent to 559,289 arrivals. Tourists from the United States increased by 8.05 percent to 463,273, and represented a market share of some 14.6 percent.

Other growth markets were Japan, with arrivals rising by some 8 percent to 275,943 (with an 8.7-percent market share); followed by Australia, up 6.9 percent to 120,598 (market share of 3.8 percent); Canada, up 12 percent to 109,133 (market share of 3.43 percent); the United Kingdom, up 8.94 percent to 89,782 (market share of 2.83 percent); Singapore, up 8 percent to 75,862 (market share, 2.4 percent); and Malaysia, up 0.76 percent to 61,040 (market share, 1.92 percent).

Taiwan, which was ranked seventh in the top 10 list of tourism markets of the Philippines and accounted for some 3.2 percent of market share, fell by some 6.7 percent to 101,372 arrivals. The Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, in a survey released on June 17, ranked the Philippines (52.9 percent of some 1,000 respondents) as the second “most hated country” after North Korea (70.9 percent). It also ranked the Philippines ahead of China (43.9 percent), South Korea (33.8 percent) and Russia (29.7 percent).