Arrest of employers of killed OFW to speed up lifting of deployment ban to Kuwait

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said last Sunday the recent arrest of two suspects in the death of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis will help speed up the lifting of the deployment ban in Kuwait.

In a phone interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III lauded the swift arrest of Demafelis’s employers—Mona Hassoun and Nader Essam Assaf—the main suspects in the abuse and killing of Demafelis.

Last Saturday the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Hassoun is now being detained by authorities in Damascus, Syria. The day before, her husband Assaf was arrested by Lebanese authorities.

The Kuwaiti government earlier said it coordinated with the Interpol for the arrest of the couple after they fled to Kuwait.

“It will now be up to the President to decide [on the lifting of the deployment ban],” Bello said.

Last Thursday President Duterte said he would not order the lifting of the deployment ban until the suspects are arrested and the additional safeguards to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait are assured.

Bello said they are now awaiting the Kuwaiti government to sign the Philippine-Kuwait memorandum of understanding (MOU), which has been pending for two years.

“The MOU is very important because it will ensure the protection of OFWs. Once they are able to do that, the President could decide to lift the deployment ban,” Bello said.

The DOLE said it is targeting the completion of the MOU by the second week of March.

Aspiring OFWs have been appealing for the lifting of the ban since it would prevent them from working in Kuwait.

Duterte ordered the DOLE to issue the ban and the repatriation of all distressed OFWs in Kuwait on February 12 after Demafelis’s remains were found stuffed in a freezer at her employer’s home in Kuwait.

In a related development, DOLE Undersecretary Dominador R. Say said they are now anticipating more distressed OFWs in Kuwait will be repatriated within the next two months, after the Kuwaiti government decided to extend its amnesty program.

“We are now coordinating with Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific to book the flights of the additional OFWs, who will be availing themselves of the repatriation,” Say said.

Initially, only around 2,500 distressed OFWs registered for the amnesty program, which was supposed to end on February 22, 2018. The Kuwaiti government to decided to reset to April 22, 2018.