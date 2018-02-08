Army ups recruitment quota to 8,000 for 2018

The Army will recruit an additional 8,000 personnel this year as it continues to build its forces amid the military’s continuing campaign against all threat groups.

Army Spokesman Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva said the 8,000 is higher than the regular 3,600 annual quota replacement in the Army, which is in the forefront of the military’s internal security operations.

“The higher quota is also due to the ongoing activation of 10 additional Army infantry battalions, which aims to further strengthen the Philippine Army’s capability to be more responsive in addressing the various threats, particularly terrorism that besets the country,” Villanueva said.

Last year the Army was able to fill its 2017 recruitment quota of about 350 new officers and about 13,000 newly enlisted personnel.

Of the number, 8,892 soldiers were hired to fill up the special quota approved by President Duterte, 1,069 went to the newly organized 54th Engineering Brigade and the remaining 3,600 soldiers represented the annual quota replacement in the Army.

Villanueva said that a total of 1,000 slots were allocated for indigenous people in 2017.

“About 400 were successfully integrated to the rank and deployed mostly in the Eastern Mindanao area while there are 348 who are still undergoing training,” he said.

Villanueva added that most of the recruits for will fill up the manpower needs of the infantry, cavalry and artillery units. There are also recruits who filled up the engineer, communication, logistics and other administrative functions of the Army.

Recruitment centers have been identified in Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City and Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

“The continuous recruitment of the Philippine Army is a good opportunity for our youth to discover a new dimension on how to better serve and show their love for our country,” Villanueva said.

“There may be lots of vocation, occupation and profession waiting around, but joining the noblest profession, particularly the Army, is something different and worthwhile,” he added.