Army ready to serve nation like ‘great plebeian’ Bonifacio

Like the Great Plebeian Gat Andres Bonifacio, the Philippine Army (PA) is always ready to serve the people and protect the land.

Army Spokesman Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson said Bonifacio, who commemorated his 154th birth anniversary on Tuesday, is always a hero to the PA due to his efforts to secure nation’s freedom and setting up an example on how to use it well.

“Gat Andres Bonifacio is a hero to all of us not only because he fought for our freedom but because he also taught us to use that hard-won freedom in the best interest of the country and people,” he added in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

Tiongson said the PA is more than willing to emulate the example of the “great plebeian.”

“We are always ready to go beyond our call of duties and responsibilities as we serve the people and secure the land,” he added.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, as part of the commemoration rites to honor the Kataas-taasang Kagalang-galang na Kapitunan na Anak ng Bayan (KKK) founder, a simple wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Bonifacio Monument in front of the Tutuban Center.

Activities were led by officials and representatives of the Tutuban Properties Inc. and National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Bonifacio, born on November 30, 1863, in Tondo, Manila, was the founder and later supreme leader of the KKK movement, which sought to free the Philippines from Spanish colonial rule.

Bonifacio and his brother Procopio were executed in Maragondon, Cavite, after being found guilty of treason by the Katipunan Magdalo faction supporting Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo in May 10, 1897.