Army foiled bombing attempt in Sultan Kudarat

Security forces foiled a bombing attempt in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday after they discovered and secured a homemade bomb that was planted in front of a public school building.

The failed bombing attack was blamed on the breakaway Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), tagged as a terrorist group by the government, and whose three factions have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS).

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the bombing was averted after soldiers found the homemade bomb in front of the Griño Elementary School at around 3 p.m.

The bomb was stuffed inside a black bag that was left near the school, which is located along the national highway in Tacurong City.

The discovery of the homemade bomb came amid intelligence reports that a certain Yasser Saligan of BIFF under Commander Sukarno Sapal alias Diok will carry bombings in Sultan Kudarat.

Sapal’s group is under Commander Ismael Abubakar alias Bungos, one of the two factions that remained with the BIFF following the breakaway of three other factions that pledged their loyalty to the IS.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the newly installed commander of the 6th ID, thanked the civilian tipster of the averted bombing, which happened before the kick off of the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela.

Sobejana urged the public to be vigilant at all times and to report immediately any suspicious things or acts to the military and the police to help prevent terror attacks.