Army chief Bautista outlines ‘reality’ of terror threat in PHL

The threat of terrorism, which the Philippines experienced firsthand during the five-month long Marawi City siege, is a reality the world needs to confront, the chief of the Philippine Army (PA) Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista said.

The Army commander’s statement came as the authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) hoisted the heightened alert on Tuesday, amid reports that foreign terrorists have sneaked into the country through the southern backdoor.

Manila International Airport General Manager Ed V. Monreal, however, said that the public should not be alarmed with the heightened security status since “it is just part of a security measures to protect our passengers, the facilities and, of course, the airport users.”

“We have coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group [PNP-Avsegroup] and directed the Office of Transport Security personnel to remain vigilant. But we do not want to cause inconvenience in the process by creating long lines at the baggage-screening checkpoints,” Monreal added.

He said security personnel at airport checkpoints will conduct inspections of car’s passengers of motor vehicles. He advised the public to abide with the new security protocol for their own protection.

The heighten alert was raised after reports from the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) alleged that some foreign terrorists were able to slip into the country recently.

The report has reportedly prompted the AFP and the PNP to embark on a manhunt.

Omnipresent

“The threat of terrorism is omnipresent and unavoidable in this day and age. It is a reality that the free world must now confront. The siege of the city of Marawi opened the eyes of countries in our part of the world to the realities of terrorism,” Bautista said during the Army’s 121st anniversary rites on Tuesday.

The Marawi City fighting, which started from May 23 to October 23, 2017, subsequently resulted in the death of more than 1,000 military, police, civilian and Maute Group terrorists, aside from causing billions of pesos worth of damages in public and private infrastructure in Marawi City.

Despite challenges and losses, however, the Army managed to neutralize the Maute Group terrorists which proved its capability to defend the country against security threats.

Leading the charge

“The Army served as the main effort to address and neutralize the ISIS [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria]-Maute terrorist group in a protracted battle for the liberation of the City of Marawi. Having no less than our Commander in Chief, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who entered the main battle area at the height of the firefight, inspired and motivated every AFP, PNP and Coast Guard personnel to perform their mandate to rescue the hostages and neutralize all the terrorists,” Bautista said.

He also attributed the desire of military personnel, wounded in the fierce battles, to continue fighting with the President’s unwavering support. “His unwavering support made even some of the wounded to refuse medical evacuation in order to be able to go back to the frontlines,” he added.

In the liberation of Marawi City, the Army managed to get the better of their terrorist enemies in the urban terrain by swiftly making the necessary adjustments by tailoring its tactics, techniques and procedures to suit the difficult urban environment.

“Thinking out of the box, the Army outmaneuvered the ISIS-Maute terrorists and shook their core, resulting in the neutralization of about 900 terrorists, headed by the FBI’s most wanted terrorist, Isnilon Hapilon, and the Maute brothers,” Bautista added.

Recto Mercene with PNA