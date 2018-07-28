Arellano, Endurun in Hoop Battle Finals

Team Arellano and Team Enderun bested 10 other rivals to clinch the last two berths in the Vivo Hoop Battle Championship Philippines Finals set at Market! Market! in Taguig tomorrow.

Arellano edged Enderun for top honors in the final eliminations leg at Fairview Terraces in Novaliches, Quezon City, last week with the two teams joining the six other squads, which topped their respective sides of the four-leg eliminations held at various Ayala Malls in Metro Manila, in the Philippine finals expected to draw a huge crowd tomorrow.

Arellano and Enderun foiled Tune Squad, Herons, MCM, Triple B’s, EAC Pride, Twice, New Kicks Ballhandlers, EUDEX, Team Regal and D&B Titans to gain a crack at the Philippine leg crown of the pioneering event, an annual 3×3 basketball tournament held in some districts in China and other Asian countries. The Philippine leg is presented by AyalaMalls Synergies Inc. and Vivo.

The other finalists are Team Ballers and Metro Star Realty, which topped the first Philippine leg at Glorietta; F4 and BS Susim Shipping teams, which ruled the second stop at TriNoma; and Team Just Coco and Team Core, which reigned at South Park.

Organizers expect a spirited battle in the finals starting at 1 p.m. to be graced by a team from China with the top two squads joining the other top finishers in other Asian tournaments in the grand championship slated in October in Suzhou, China.

The top finishers in the Philippine leg will also receive P200,000 and P100,000, respectively, while the top three teams in the grand finals in China will get P3 million, P900,000 and P600,000, respectively.

The event is sponsored by Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand endorsed by National Basketball Association superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and backed by Capdase. For details and updates, follow the official Facebook page at https:www.facebook.com/VHBCP/.

In the finals, Vivo will also get the spectators involved at the 3×3 Hoop Battle court by handpicking three players from the audience to show off their lay-up, free throw and three-point shooting skills. The fastest player to perfectly complete these shots will receive premium prizes the from smartphone brand.