Arcillas wrests control

Erwin Arcillas, toughened up by a playoff loss at Luisita, put himself not only in contention again but in the lead as he moved up by two shots over Australian Damien Jordan with a second 68 halfway through the $100,000 International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Riviera Classic in Silang, Cavite, on Thursday.

While first round leader Michael Bibat tumbled with a wobbly finish at Langer’s backside which he tamed Wednesday for a 66, Arcillas leaned on his irons and hot putter to shoot six birdies, three on each side, to negate his three bogeys in another punishing day at one of the country’s toughest courses.

With a six-under 136 aggregate, the unheralded 40-year-old shotmaker moved 36 holes away from finally ending a long quest for a crown after barely nailing it on a heartbreaker of a loss to Aussie David Gleeson in three extra holes at Luisita last month.

“My putting was hot and my short game worked perfectly as well,” said Arcilla, who opened his bid with an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 10. He dropped a stroke on the next but hit birdies from short range on Nos. 15 and 16 then added two more on Nos. 2, a difficult 25-foot side-hiller, and a 12-footer on the next.

He reeled back with missed green bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6 but recovered a stroke with a closing birdie to highlight his 34-34 card.

“I’m sure many will be making their charge tomorrow (today) but I’m ready and will try to keep in step with them,” said Arcillas.

Jordan took the challenger’s role by coming through with a rare two-eagle feat for a 67 for a 138 as Charles Hong bogeyed the 18th and dropped to solo third at 139 after a 71.

Tony Lascuña also made an even par card but the multi-titled shotmaker joined Japanese Yuta Sudo, who shot a 69, and American John Michael O’Toole, who carded a 70, at 140, four shots behind, a deficit that could vanish in just a couple of holes at the wind-swept, hazard-laden layout.

Bibat flubbed a couple of short putts for par and birdie on Nos. 14 and 15, respectively, then three-putted the last two holes and hobbled with a 75, slipping to joint seventh with Jobim Carlos (70) and Thai Poosit Supupramai (71).

“I just couldn’t putt today (yesterday). But it’s still a long way to go and I hope to recover in the last two days,” rued Bibat, seeking a follow-up to his 2013 breakthrough win at Rancho Palos Verdes.

The long-hitting Jordan actually opened with an eagle on the par-5 10th where he teed off, added a birdie on No. 13 but went on a roller-coaster stint with two bogeys against two birdies in the next seven holes. He knocked down a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 6 but failed to close in on Arcillas with a bogey on the par-3 No. 8.

Fifty three players advanced to the final two rounds of the second leg of the region’s newest circuit put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., with Macedonia’s Peter Stojanovski (70), Thai Namchok Tantipokhakul (71), Aussies Simon Viitangkas (73) and Jack Sullivan (73), American Matthew Negri (73), Spain’s Xavi Puig Giner (73), Ferdie Aunzo (74), Keanu Jahns (75), Tim Stewart of Australia (75) and Englishman Matt Killen (76) surviving the cut at 147.

Among those who failed to advance in the event, backed by Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Champion, Summit Mineral Water, K&G Golf Apparel, BDO, Sharp, KZG, PLDT and M.Y. Shokai Technology, Inc., were recent PGT Eagle Ridge leg winner Dutch Guido Van der Valk (72-149), Orlan Sumcad (76-150), last year’s winner Clyde Mondilla (72-151), Joenard Rates (78-151) and Elmer Salvador (76-152).