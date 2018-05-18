Applications now open for third batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots

Calling all aspiring pilots! The search is on for the third batch of Cadet Pilots who have the chance to join the corps of aviators at the Philippines’ largest carrier, Cebu Pacific.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program sponsors 16 cadets per batch for specialized aviation education with Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Adelaide, Australia. For 52 weeks, these trainees will undergo integrated flight exercises and flight theory and educational courses to become licensed commercial pilots.

To make flying more affordable for all aspiring pilots, Cebu Pacific will shoulder expenses and provide financing options with its “study now, pay later” scheme. Cadets may avail of loans offered by the airline or other financial institutions with repayments via salary deduction over 10 years.

The program is open to Filipinos who are college graduates, proficient in English, and has a valid passport at least two years prior the start of the program. Interested candidates can send their updated CVs to may apply online via bit.ly/CebCadetPilots. This will be followed by a three-step selection and screening process to assess skills capability and organizational compatibility.

Application period is from May 16 to May 22.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot program started its search for the initial batch of cadets in October 2017. Just recently, the first set of successful applicants was sent off to Adelaide to start their aviation journey.

So what are you waiting for? Apply now and let your dreams take flight.