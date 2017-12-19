Anti-mining group ends campout, claims victory

TACLOBAN CITY—Environ–mental activists opposing the application of a big mining company to reopen its suspended operations in a tiny island in Eastern Samar finally ended their campout at the gate of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional office here.

Members and supporters of Save Manicani Movement (Samamo), the umbrella organization of anti-mining groups here, said they will hold on to the promise of Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu that no mining permit will be granted to applications that cover small and protected islands like Manicani.

Environmentalists and conservationists have been fighting for the preservation of the small island from destructive activities, such as open-pit mining, and they successfully blocked mining operations since 2002, prompting the provincial government of Eastern Samar to declare a total ban of large-scale mining operations in the province in 2005.

The mining company, Hinatuan Mining Corp. (HMC), applied for a renewal of its Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) that expired on October 28. The application had already been endorsed by the four barangays in Manicani Island, the municipal council of Guiuan and the provincial board of Eastern Samar.

Had the permit been granted, it will give HMC another 25 years of open-pit nickel mining in the island.

Manicani is a 1,165-hectare island that is part of the Guiuan Protected Seascape and Landscape integrated into the National Integrated Protected Areas System or Nipas.

The expiring MPSA of HMC is also 1,165 hectares covering the entire island. Its mining operation was suspended in 2002 and was never lifted since.

Since October 28, Manicani residents opposed to mining and their supporters had set a campout at the DENR office to pressure the local office not to issue an environmental clearance certificate, one of the requirements before a mining permit is granted.

“We are happy to end this campout and join our families in celebrating this Christmas,” said Marcial Somooc, president of Samamo. Their organization also held a campout at the DENR central office in Quezon City.

During a dialogue held on December 11 at the DENR Central Office, Cimatu assured the residents that no mining activities will be allowed in Manicani as the environment chief recognized its being a protected area.

“We are grateful to Secretary Cimatu for meeting with us even if it took him a very long time to face us. We find comfort in his assurance that no mining will happen in our island,” Somooc said. “We are going home happy and contented with the result. This is a wonderful Christmas gift to us, our families and the

future generations.”

Manicani residents present during the meeting with Cimatu said the secretary was committed to promote sustainable livelihood projects in the island.

“He told us he would help us make livelihood projects that do not come from mining,” Rebecca Destajo of Samamo said.

Cimatu is set to visit the island in January 2018.

“We hold Cimatu accountable for his promises. While we are happy with the results of the campout, we will remain vigilant and watchful. Cimatu needs to make true his promises,”

Destajo said.

Nancy Badilla of Samamo remained optimistic that this fight will bear more fruits than mere promises. Badilla’s father, a vocal anti-mining activist, is still in jail for allegedly killing a guard of the mining company.

“If Secretary Cimatu does not fulfill his assurances, we will return to the DENR office in Queszon City, stronger and more determined until he fulfills his promises,” Badilla said.