THE government is seriously considering the implementation of a nationwide program to train and educate local government officials in dealing with and responding to disaster risks and hazards posed by typhoons and other natural calamities in the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Ompong (international code name Mangkhut), which spawned a deadly landslide in Itogon, Benguet.

While local leaders may already be equipped with a little stock knowledge about the dangers of typhoons and other natural-borne disasters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has taken cognizance of the necessity to enhance local officials’ capabilities to deal with such—before, during and even after a disaster struck.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the training of local officials, specifically the mayors down to the lowest official in the barangay, is already a necessity given that the country is heavily exposed to natural calamities.

First responders

“One thing that I am seeing is for us to target barangay captains and municipal local government operations officers because they are the ones who are heavily involved on the ground. [We may not achieve the desired result if]…the national level is the only one functioning in disaster response,” he said.

Jalad said that as local officials, barangay leaders are the first responders whenever a calamity strikes. Besides, local officials are expected to know every nook and cranny of their respective areas.

One important lesson after Ompong, the NDRRMC head said, was that disaster-response training has become a necessity for all local officials in disaster response, notably so from the killer landslide in Benguet, which buried a small community of miners in heaps of mud and debris.

Government officials admitted that the landslide, one of the more than 50 or so recorded in the whole of the Cordilleras, spoiled the national government’s preparations for Ompong, and even frustrated President Duterte, as admitted by Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. during a command conference at Camp Crame.

Lessons learned

Philippine National Police (PNP) Spokesman Senior Supt. Benigno Durana said all agencies of the government have learned lessons—both negative and positive—from the typhoon.

Negative because of the loss of lives in Benguet, and, positive because of the “almost zero casualty” in the Cagayan region, where Ompong made its landfall and unleashed its full wrath.

Jalad said there is a need for communities around the country to really understand and internalize risk and the hazards and dangers, and one way of putting it into their minds is through education, with their leaders as trainers.

“That really needs to cascade to the people,” he said, adding that while there is a program at the local level through the community-based disaster-risk reduction and management training, it takes time before such is imparted to the last person in the community.

This is why they wanted to train barangay officials, also in order for them to become trainers themselves.

As the norm, every time a typhoon threatens the country, it is always the national government, through the NDRRMC, that has been instructing local officials, including governors, to implement a preemptive evacuation, and at the extreme, a forced evacuation.

The task preoccupies the office in issuing repetitive instructions and in coordinating with the local officials.

Whose call?

As officials have hinted, the landslide in Itogon could not have snuffed out the lives of too many people had its mayor implemented forced evacuation, although the local chief executive claimed he had ordered a preemptive evacuation, which was apparently disregarded by the miners and their families.

Jalad said Barangay Ucab, where the landslide occurred, is considered a hazard area, and by this, its residents should have been moved to a safer place.

According to him, a lesson that should be learned from the incident—and overall, from the typhoon—is for officials to judiciously carry out orders, including the advisories for evacuation.

In Cagayan and Isabela, which both bore the brunt of the typhoon, the massive loss of lives was prevented after local officials exercised their better judgment and moved the residents to safer grounds, and reminded them to prepare and take extra cautions, in contrast to what had transpired in Benguet.

Jalad said implementing a forced evacuation is a call by local officials, and they can enforce it with the help of the local police in their areas.

Room for more improvements

As for the NDRRMC, one thing that it should also improve is its public information-dissemination effort, as observed by no less than Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade during a Cabinet briefing led by President Duterte in Cagayan a day after Ompong battered Northern Luzon.

Tugade said that, while Cagayan and Isabela were already under Storm Signal No. 4, a television channel was still reporting that the province is still under Signal No. 3.

The secretary’s impression redounds to the manner by which the NDRRMC reports casualties from typhoons.

Three days after Ompong wrought devastation, the NDRRMC reported the typhoon has so far killed eight people in Luzon, despite the bodies that were being unearthed from the landslide in Benguet, and the more than 70 that were already counted and reported by the various regional offices of the PNP.

When asked why the NDRRMC was so slow in its count—which, observers say, is usual for the agency under its present leadership—NDRRMC Spokesman Edgar Posadas said they merely follow a protocol in the identification and revalidation of casualties, a task that is being undertaken by a cluster, whose head is the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Protocols are well and good in dealing with crises, but in the aftermath of Ompong, it may be good for all entities with disaster management-related work to step back and review, with a cold eye, when and where exactly the rules must be heeded, and what the people on the ground must understand about risk assessment—before, during and after a disaster. As the experts say, manuals are helpful but one must always account for human behavior.