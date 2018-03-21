Angels look to soar in PVL

NEWCOMERS Petro Gazz Angels and Tacloban Fighting Warays are seeking to make strong statement when they debut in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference in May.

Petro Gazz Head Coach Jerry Yee wants the Angels to spread their wings when the PVL season goes full blast, leaning on a mixed of veterans from former De La Salle stars, led by skipper Stephanie Mercado and Chie Saet, as well as Wensh Tiu, and Cienne Cruz and young guns composed of College of Saint Benilde standouts Djanel Cheng, Ranya Musa, Rachel Austero and Rica Enclona, with Estonian Kadi Kullerkann and Ukranian Anastasiia Tarch as imports.

Ex-Pocari Sweat spiker Kai Nepomuceno and Technological Institute of the Philippines Alyssa Layug are also part of the roster, with University of the East breakout star Mary Ann Mendrez committed to join the team after the ongoing University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80.

Tacloban Head Coach Nes Pamilar, meanwhile, will be boasting reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champion Arellano University Jovielyn Prado, Regine Anne Arocha and Mary Anne Esguerra, as well as Jose Rizal University’s Season 93 Most Valuable Player Shola Alvarez and Thai import Patcharee Sangmuang.