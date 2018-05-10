‘Ang Radyo ng Simbahan’ as a tool for truth and new evangelization

AS Radio Veritas intensifies its mission in evangelizing the Catholic faithful, we are also strengthening and deepening the value of truth about the Word of the Almighty Father. This is in accordance to what the Holy Father Pope Francis stated, that “the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).

It is undeniable that we are on a midst of trial about knowing what is true due to the fact that fake news are rapidly spreading, especially in the mainstream media. People who spread falsified information, whom we called as “trolls,” are continuously using the Internet as their platform of shading out the truth.

Due to that reason, it is therefore paramount that we must move fast to fight and stop fake news to spread. It is now our time to “stand firm with the belt of truth buckled around our waist, and with the breastplate of righteousness in place” (Ephesians 6:14).

Recognizing the value of truth in our lives, we in Radio Veritas would like to highlight the message of the Holy Father for the upcoming 52nd World Communication Sunday, with the theme “The truth will set you free [John 8:32]: Fake news and journalism for peace” that will be held on May 13.

Together with the Holy Father, we would like to take this as an opportunity to contribute in fighting fake news by promoting the value of truth.

As a station that promotes truth through “Ang Radyo ng Simbahan,” we are calling all the Catholic faithful to be vigilant and become a watchdog of our society by supporting and joining the 52nd World Communication Sunday by means of your kind donations that could help in its day-to-day operations in bringing the Gospel Truth in its media broadcast.

For your possible support, kindly call Ms. Audrey Elli at 410-6370; 0915-5222021 or 0922-8591763; or Mr. Dene Mondoñedo at 9257-931 local 130 or 0915-3391206.

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, let us all be united with the Holy Father Pope Francis in preserving the value of truth and be responsible in “searching for truth and our pursuit of goodness.” It is now our time to fight for the truth and stand for our rights to know the truth as we have been chosen by God to “give birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of first fruits of all He created” (James 1:18).

