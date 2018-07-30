Andaya is new House majority leader, but minority leadership still in chaos

A WEEK after the election of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the House of Representatives on Monday started electing its new officials.

During Monday’s session, Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro of Capiz moved to elect Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya as the new majority leader to replace Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. of Ilocos Norte.

For committee positions, Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta was elected vice chairman of the House Committee on Rules, replacing Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc, who also held the position of deputy majority leader.

Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez was named chairman of the House Committee on Accounts, replacing Batangas Rep. Eilene Ermita-Buhain.

House members also elected Ret. Gen. Romeo Prestoza as the new House sergeant at arms, replacing Roland Detabali while Dante Roberto Maling was elected secretary-general, replacing Cesar Pareja.

Minutes before President Duterte was to deliver his third State of the Nation Address on

July 23, Arroyo was elected as the new Speaker and took her oath in full view of thousands of visitors, ousting Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

Minority issue

Meanwhile, the session was adjourned on Monday without resolving the issue of the minority following heated debates between current members of the minority bloc led by Quezon Rep. Danilo E. Suarez and those of other opposition alliances that banded together—Makabayan, the Magnificent 7 and Liberal Party-led minority headed by Marikina Rep. Romero Quimbo.

Also, former Majority Leader Fariñas threatened to bring the minority issue before the Supreme Court to resolve the problem, saying the Suarez camp abandoned their positions by voting for Arroyo. The Alvarez and Fariñas camp are also reinstitutioning themselves as part of the minority bloc, but gave assurances they will still support the agenda of the Duterte administration.

“We believe the acting minority leader was [ABS party-list] Rep. Eugene de Vera because all of them [members of the minority under Suarez] went to the majority [after voting for Arroyo],” Fariñas said. De Vera is the only member of the Suarez-led group who did not vote in favor of Arroyo.

But Suarez has insisted on keeping his leadership, saying his post is valid until the end of the 17th Congress next year.

“If you do not listen to me, I will bring the matter to the Supreme Court and that would be embarrassing,” said Fariñas.

Fariñas also warned the leadership that if LP will lead the minority bloc, it will control the Legislative branch, as it is also minority in the Senate.

On Monday members of the left-leaning Makabayan bloc teamed up with the members of the LP to join a Liberal-led minority bloc in the lower chamber.

In a letter to Speaker Arroyo, Quimbo said several lawmakers have conducted a continuing organizational meeting and elected him as minority leader.

With this, Quimbo said they now have 22 members in the minority bloc together with Makabayan and the Magnificent 7, who earlier joined the LP in forming the bloc.

These lawmakers include Cavite First District Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya, Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr., Quezon City Third District Rep. Jorge Banal, Quezon City Sixth District Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte, Camarines Sur Third District Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr., Northern Samar First District Rep. Raul Daza, Pangasinan Fourth District Rep. Christopher de Venecia, Caloocan City Second District Rep. Edgar Erice, Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman, Negros Oriental First District Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong and Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato;

Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus, Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate.

According to the rules of the House of Representatives, the minority bloc will be comprised of congressmen and party members who did not vote for the elected Speaker.

Rule II, Section 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives states that members who voted for the winning candidate automatically become part of the majority.