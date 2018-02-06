Ancajas’s Pacquiao in the making

NOT to brag, but I predicted a win by Jerwin Ancajas. By knockout even.

There was but one misprediction: I saw a knockout happening within seven rounds.

Turns out it happened in the 10th round.

With two lefts to the face landing like flying boulders spewed straight from the mouth of erupting Mayon Volcano, Israel Gonzalez went crashing to the floor. Twice.

The first knockdown in the fateful 10th was actually the second canvas-sending shot by Ancajas, the power-hitting southpaw from Panabo City who first floored the Mexican challenger with yet another left to the face with mere seconds gone in the first round.

When the rangy Mexican, enjoying a 3-inch advantage in reach, fell for the third time, Puerto Rican referee Rafael Ramos quickly waved Gonzalez out of the fight.

The end didn’t stun the predominantly Mexican crowd in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Gonzalez was totally outclassed right from the opening bell.

Only in the fifth round did they see some aggression from Gonzalez, although he was promptly quelled by Ancajas’s courageous counterpunching.

Dazed and with knees limp as sotanghon after dropping for the second time in the 10th, Gonzalez absorbed only his second loss in 23 fights—a bitter knockout in 1:50 of the round.

The knockout win should have happened earlier, as I noticed a wide discrepancy between the fighters not only in their ring records but in their ages, as well.

Gonzalez had a 21-1, win-loss record but with only eight knockouts, compared to Ancajas’s distinctly impressive 28-1-1, with 19 knockouts.

In fact, before facing Gonzalez, Ancajas won his last three title defenses by knockout—all happening in seven rounds or less.

Ancajas stopped Mexico’s Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in the seventh round on January 29, 2017, before knocking out Japan’s Teiru Kinoshita on July 2, 2017.

The knockout win over Kinoshita, also in the seventh round, had a dash of drama as it somewhat cushioned the debilitating impact of Manny Pacquiao’s points loss to Jeff Horn in the same card in Brisbane, Australia.

Then barely two months back, Ancajas scored his third straight knockout title defense, halting Jamie Conlan of the United Kingdom in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on November 11, 2017.

The three-fight winning streak by knockout came after Ancajas captured the IBF super-flyweight crown (115 lb) by outpointing McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in Taguig City in 2016.

With Bob Arum as his promoter, together with Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, Ancajas is absolutely bound to go places. His three-year contract with the celebrated American boxing legend is expected to bring him a cash windfall in the next 24 months or so.

At 26 years of age, Ancajas has shown maturity, which was very evident in his patience-laden handling of Gonzalez.

And Gonzalez being only 21, he is still a project in the making.

But aside from Arum, hat’s off also to TV5, whose worldly gesture of airing the Ancajas-Gonzalez fight live, for free, deserves warm applause.

And, with what we saw in Ancajas, we could now let go of Pacquiao—finally? Ummm.

THAT’S IT Chico Lanete had the game of his life last Sunday when he fired four triples, the last one sparking a fightback for the embattled San Miguel Beermen who escaped with a 77-76 squeaker over the Magnolia Hotshots to retake a 6-1 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup. Lanete’s electric game came as Alex Cabagnot continued to ride the bench on a plantar injury. Before Lanete’s turn to shine, Brian Heruela also excelled in SMB’s another win previously—a screaming proof that Cabagnot’s absence is paving the way for San Miguel Beer’s second crew to unfurl their prowess.