Analysts split on impact of delaying tax reforms

IF the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion 2 (TRAIN 2) will be delayed, the government may be forced to increase its borrowings to finance its infrastructure needs, according to local economists.

This, after a number of senators expressed their misgivings about meeting the pre-Christmas timeline to approve what is known officially as Package 2 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, with the reduction of corporate-income tax and the rationalization of tax incentives as key features.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee will only start deliberating on the bill on September 25, two weeks before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 2019 polls.

The senators interviewed by the BusinessMirror last Thursday cited three reasons for their doubts about the Senate’s being able to fulfill the wish of President Duterte to approve the measure by December: first, time constraint, considering lawmakers will be tackling the 2019 budget and several of them will be distracted by the October filings for COC. Second, some of Package 2’s provisions are complicated, especially on the tax incentives, which business groups fear could undermine the top export earners. The third factor is credibility. Sens. Francis G. Escudero and Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva said the same people from the Cabinet economic cluster who sold TRAIN to the people are pitching TRAIN 2. Yet questions about how far the original TRAIN is fueling the high inflation rate remain unresolved.

Lower revenue

University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) School of the Economics Dean Cid Terosa told BusinessMirror at the weekend that the delay in TRAIN 2 will lead to lower government revenues.

“The primary effect would be to miss government revenue target and funds for the infrastructure program. This may necessitate government borrowing to meet infrastructure funding requirements, which can crowd out the private sector for funds and exert further upward pressure on interest rates,” Terosa said.

If, however, the government is unwilling to increase its borrowings, Terosa said, the government could temporarily halt its infrastructure program to keep up with its funds. This, however, will be disadvantageous to the Philippine economy in the long run and will make it more difficult to attain its development goals.

Credibility, not revenue

Action for Economic Reform (AER) Coordinator Filomeno Sta. Ana III said he was not that worried that the delay in the passage of TRAIN 2 or the Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (Trabaho) bill—as it is called in the version passed on third and final reading by the House of Representatives on September 10—will affect government revenues, since it is “revenue neutral.”

Nonetheless, Sta. Ana said the delay could still cost the economy in the long run, especially if investors will view this as a weakness of the President in instituting reforms.

“Although revenue-neutral, nonpassage of Trabaho can hurt the economy in the sense that failure to pass it indicates Duterte is weak in pursuing reforms. [It] will embolden vested interests to stall reforms in general. [It] will make investors wary of Duterte’s commitment to hard reforms,” Sta. Ana said.

Beneficial to households

Meanwhile, other economists like Ateneo de Manila University Social Sciences Dean Fernando T. Aldaba believe delaying TRAIN 2 would be beneficial to households.

Aldaba said it may be better to delay the passage of TRAIN 2 until inflation normalizes so as to reduce any uncertainties that could be created by a new tax law. However, he said that if the economic team can assure the public that the benefits of the TRAIN 2 would lead to increased foreign direct investments, then the bill should be immediately passed into law.

“Wouldn’t it be better to delay it until inflation normalizes? It will probably just add to the uncertainties in the economy,” Aldaba said. “But if they are able to give more generous incentives [on a] par with Vietnam, then by all means it should be passed immediately.”

‘Untimely’

For his part, economists such as Calixto V. Chikiamco believe the passage of the TRAIN 2 into law should be delayed to remove any uncertainties in the economy.

Chikiamco said passing the TRAIN 2 now is “untimely” especially with a widening current account and balance of trade (BOT) deficits, as well as weak exports.

He said TRAIN 2 could also drive away investors, particularly those in Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) locations. These are the same sectors that have been among those complaining the loudest about the impact of the tax incentives’ removal. Delaying passage of the measure, Chikiamco said, “[will have] no effect [on the economy]. In fact, [it] removes uncertainty. Any new bill has to be refiled next Congress,” Chikiamco said.

Data released last week showed the country’s BOT in goods deficit widened to $22.49 billion in the January-to-July period this year. This is nearly twice the $13.055- billion trade deficit posted in the same period of last year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) told the BusinessMirror that the highest cumulative deficit was in 2016 at $15.37 billion. Prior to that, the trade deficit was below $3 billion such as in 2010 at $2.8 billion.

The largest deficit this year was recorded in May at $3.69 billion followed by July at $3.55 billion. PSA data showed that the lowest at $2.53 billion in March.

The PSA said the total exports receipt recorded by the country’s top 10 market destinations for July 2018 reached $4.8 billion, or an 82- percent share of the total exports.

The country’s import bill from the top 10 countries, the data showed, amounted to $7.16 billion, or a share of 76.1 percent of the total imports in July 2018.