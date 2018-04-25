An Xperience You’ll Always Remember

Manila X brought the house down once again with an amazing summer concert and fashion show, aptly named Manila NeXt, at The Cove Manila at Okada.

Since 2015, Manila X has treated avid concert goers and thrill seekers to colorful events filled with fun, music, and fashion. Now on its third year, the event showcased the talent of young Filipino artists, designers, and fashion brands.

Event co-presenters BYS, an Australian cosmetics brand, and San Miguel gave the party-goers a night filled with up-beat music, beauty, and booze.

A total of 12 performers, headlined by Nadine Lustre, Kiana Valenciano, and Donny Pangilinan, wowed the audience in a spectacular musical extravaganza. Folded & Hung, Oxygen, and Zalora were the main attractions at the fashion show where they served their most memorable looks.

“We celebrated 12 great performers our country has to offer, and really showed off the talent of the next wave of Pinoy global superstars,” said John Lozano, chief proponent of the event. “We really wanted to make our mark as a hotbed of talent in Asia, and through the performances and display that we saw at Manila NeXt, we believe we’ve achieved just that.” he added.

To know more about Manila X, the summer’s ultimate convergence of music, fashion, and party excitement, check out facebook.com/manilaxfestival for more details.