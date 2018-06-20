An upsurge in authentic Filipino flavors

F1 Hotel Manila celebrated its sixth annual Filipino food festival, “Luzviminda 6: Timeless Flavors,” on June 7 at the hotel’s renowned restaurant F All-Day Dining.

This year’s celebration was led by F1 Hotel Executive Chef Angelo “Chubby” Timban, who, together with guest chefs AJ Reyes and Zhe Jacinto, created a memorable feast for the guests. Luzviminda is the culmination of the chefs’ talents and collaboration, bringing their skills and personal recipes to the fore to create the kind of authentic Filipino cuisine that would set your palate on a journey around the Philippines.

Each chef had their own highlighted dishes during the launch festivities: Chef Chubby’s delightful centerpieces were Insarabasab and Kalabasa Flan from Luzon, while his other featured regional dishes were Bulcachong and Pocherong Baka ni Tatay Ipeng which also showcased Chef Chubby’s creativity and presentation expertise.

Meanwhile, the Visayas was showcased with Chef AJ’s appetizing Kinilaw na Lobster and Sinuglaw, while also featuring Adlai and Smoked Corn Salad and Tamales Blanca that stemmed from regions where the chef had familiarized himself with the delectable cuisine. Meanwhile, Chef Zhe added to the gustatory sensations with her takes on Mindanao’s Chicken Piyanggang and Beef Korma, and her genuine Grilled Bicol Express and Raspberry Piaya.

The event commenced with the ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by guests of honor Roberto Francisco, chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Chef’s Association of the Philippines; Sharwin Tee, host of Curiosity Got the Chef; and award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose. They were also joined by Department of Tourism NCR Director Cynthia Lazo, Atty. Jeff Martinez and F1 Hotel Manila Director Cindy Brual. A rousing performance from the Philippine Barangay Folk Dancers added even more color and verve to the already heightened festivities.

Luzviminda 6 stands tall and proud for bringing such a delectable tradition, passed on from one generation to the next, to the public.

The flavor festival is ongoing until June 30 for only P1,699 net per person at F All-Day Dining Restaurant. Satisfy your Pinoy cravings by having a taste of original Filipino flavors.

For inquiries, call 908-7888 or visit www.f1hotelmanila.com.