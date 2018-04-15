An unmatched living experience in Tagaytay

WHEN weekend daydreaming of the perfect getaway that’s just close to the Metro and where cool weather and a ton of activities await, the first thing that comes to mind is Tagaytay Highlands.

Long known as a favored weekend destination of the Metro’s elite and their families, Tagaytay Highlands is indeed the perfect dose of escape from the bustles of city life. This mountain resort complex has a region known for its themed residences and world-class services wrapped in splendid nature views and a refreshing weather called The Midlands.

The Midlands’ geographical location makes it the perfect place worthy of these reveries. Here lies the fine fairways of the 27-hole championship Midlands golf course—the playground of the country’s golf enthusiasts who desire a weekend breather in the outdoors while connected with family and friends at the Midlands Golf Club. Perched beautifully on top of a hill is the Madre de Dios Chapel—known for being a well-loved wedding venue.

What more can you ask for than finding everything you need just within your reach—relaxation, adventure and the best views of nature you can find right outside your window—the Taal Lake and Volcano, Highlands mountains and the lush surrounding. And last but most definitely not the least—a home. The Midlands holds a fine selection of world-class themed residences—two of its best-kept secrets being Katsura and Vireya.

Sophisticated Zen living at Katsura

Katsura is the only Japanese-themed residential enclave in Tagaytay Highlands. These 14 hectares of gently rolling terrain offer elegance tucked in nature’s tranquility—majestic views of the Taal Lake and Volcano.

Koens, or Japanese pocket gardens, surround Katsura—the perfect venue to spend recreational activities while enjoying the profound beauty of nature.

Individuals and families who desire for a chic Zen-inspired lifestyle may build their comfortable abode in these lots ranging from 250 to 538 square meters (sq m). These homes feature a delightful fusion of traditional and contemporary Japanese architecture fused with minimalist yet elegant designs exuding harmony and balance.

A tropical haven of holistic indulgence at Vireya

Vireya is the first and only tropical resort community in Tagaytay Highlands, perfectly bonding the cool mist of the mountains and the vibrant warmth of the tropics. On the highest point of the Midlands, Vireya presents views of the Taal Lake and the Highlands mountains—highlighting lush, refreshing sceneries of Mount Makiling.

Future residents at Vireya can build Bali-inspired homes on 250-to 562-sq m lots by incorporating elements of wood and wide glass windows. High-pitched roofs and entryways with lanais and patios are also suggested to maximize natural lighting and views.

Fulfilling Vireya’s vision of holistic living amid the mountainside tropics are points of interest found within the community. Satisfy your distinct leisurely pursuits at the Pavana or Ammanya Massage Point or spend serene afternoons at the Treehouse or pocket parks. Several jogging paths also line these various residential zones for an active and fit lifestyle.

Leisurely ideals at the Club

Leisure, pleasure and relaxation do not end within the confines of the Midlands region. Tagaytay Highlands boasts of a wide array of facilities for rest and recreation found in its four exclusive clubs where residents and members are given the total enjoyment and fulfillment of their own interests.

Residents are given access to an extensive selection of world-class amenities and recreational activities through membership rights at The Country Club bundled with each property purchase. Classic sports facilities include swimming, tennis, bowling and badminton, or try the latest outdoor activities, such as the Aerial Walk, Trail Buggy and Sporting Arrow. Tagaytay Highlands also takes pride of its wide variety for dining in specialty restaurants and outlets such as the Highlander Steakhouse, Highlands China Palace and the Gourmet Avenue.

Comfort and relaxation does not only describe Tagaytay Highlands but also seeks to provide an overall fine living experience tucked in the beauty of nature. Indeed, there is so much more in store at this premier mountain resort address you can call your home.