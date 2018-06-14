An exciting treat awaits all students at Enchanted Kingdom

Summer is over, but the Enchanted Kingdom (EK) will let in students to its gates. After all, the EK is a place for fun and learning with its classic “edutainment” offerings.

The EK has prepared a special treat for all their student guests! EK is bringing back their Student Saya BalEKskwela promo, which is open to all students with valid school IDs. Students can enjoy unlimited rides and have unlimited fun for only P750, plus they get a cellphone grip stand perfect to keep their phones safe when taking pictures around the park. This freebie will only be provided while supplies last.

This promo strictly implements one transaction per ID only and will run from June 2 to August 26. The Student Saya BalEKskwela promo is available for purchase at the front-gate ticket booths, group sales office and Makati sales Office. Tickets purchased at the Makati sales office will be good at any day, valid until the end of promo period; while tickets purchased at the group sales office and front-gate ticket booths will be good for the same day. All tickets are not valid for rebooking nor be used in conjunction with any other promos.

The EK places a great emphasis on the importance of learning and enjoying. All the rides and attractions, skills games and themed zones are not only entertaining, but also educational, as well. These are designed to challenge the minds of all guests, including students.

Learning doesn’t have to be boring; gather up your friends and family and spend some enchanting time at the EK.