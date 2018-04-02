An Easter reflection

ON the occasion of the Lord’s Resurrection, I also thought of the national men’s football team’s rebirth of sorts with that pulsating 2-1 win over Tajikistan that sent the country to its first ever Fifa Asian Cup Finals.

It seems also fitting that Phil Younghusband scored the match-winning penalty. Why not? The longest-tenured Philippine national team member—with the most caps and goals—has seen the lows, highs and what is collectively hoped by local football officials, players and supporters to be another high for the sport.

Interestingly, Phil Younghusband scored in all three wins over Tajikistan (more on this later). His strike total is impressive, having scored 54 goals in national team competition (including four while playing for the Under-21 and Under-23 squads). He has also scored a total of 87 goals in domestic tournaments. As he is only 30 years old and still in his prime, I wouldn’t doubt him hitting the century mark before he hangs up his boots.

Speaking of the 100-mark, Phil is also three caps shy of a hundred appearances for the senior national side. Incredible!

The result over Tajikistan should also propel them to the 2018 Asean Football Federation Cup (and its new format of home and away in the group stages) this November following its poor showing during the 2016 edition that saw the nationals not advance to the knockout rounds. The Azkals finished sixth in the final standings of the eight-team tournament.

This isn’t saying that football, which received a shot in the arm during the 2010 Suzuki Cup, is dead; hence, a resurrection. Not at all. It did, though, suffer a massive dip in terms of popularity or even general interest over the past few years, as volleyball overtook the game as the country’s second-most popular sport.

It seems that the Philippines has pipped Tajikistan one too many times over the years. There was the 2-1 win in Kathmandu, Nepal, during the 2014 Asian Football Confederation Challenge Cup, and the 4-3 triumph during the AFC Asian Cup 20019 Qualifiers in the Tajiks home soil.

The Asian Cup qualifying win adds up to these impressive wins over the years:

2-0 vs. Vietnam during the 2010 Suzuki Cup;

2-0 vs. Mongolia 2012 AFC Challenge Cup Qualification;

4-0 vs. Sri Lanka 2014 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifiers;

4-3 vs. Palestine 2014 AFC Challenge Cup third-place play off;

Vietnam 2012 Suzuki Cup (that validated the earlier win);

Myanmar 2012 Suzuki Cup;

8-0 vs. Cambodia 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers;

Turkmenistan 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers;

3-2 vs. Maldives 2014 AFC Challenge Cup semi-finals;

Indonesia 2014 Suzuki Cup;

2-1 vs. Bahrain 2018 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifiers and 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers;

Yemen 2018 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifiers and 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers;

3-2 vs. North Korea 2018 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifiers and 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers; and

4-3 vs. Tajikistan 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification.

And this brings me back to Phil. He has worn the national jersey for 13 years now and has been the face of the sport locally. There have been a lot of call-ups and high-impact players to wear the national colors since Phil made his debut in 2005, but the Fil-Briton remains the standard. He’s like wine, getting better with age; that isn’t to say he is old, as he is in his prime. His impact and staying power is undeniable.

Am certainly looking forward to watch him and his teammates in the Azkals propel the nation further.