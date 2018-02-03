American kids get crash course on PHL

The Philippines gave a crash course on location and geography, history, languages, endemic species, festivals, cuisine and music before American fifth- and sixth-grade students of LaSalle-Backus Education Campus on Thursday.

The students actively participated in the discussion by posing questions and sharing observations and comments.

This is the first of three activities under the 2018 Embassy Adoption Program (EAP) according to Third Secretary and Vice Consul Darell Artates of the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C.

When asked about their initial impression on the Philippines, students and teachers mentioned the words “cool,” “active,” “vacation,” “tropical,” “Manny Pacquiao,” “exotic” and “paradise,” among others.

The students expressed excitement about the next activities, which will revolve around Philippine food, games and fiestas.

“We’re pleased to have this chance to share our culture with kids in their formative stage and have them also exchange views with us. Knowledge facilitates understanding and appreciation of each other’s differences, as well as similarities,” Artates said.

Established in 1974, the EAP is a partnership program of the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) and Washington Performing Arts.

The EAP is a unique education initiative that exposes DCPS students to international perspectives and cross-cultural lessons. Through direct interactions with diplomats and global representatives from around the world, fifth- and sixth-grade students attending DC Public Schools can learn about the language, customs, history and culture of their partner’s home country or region.

This is the fourth year that the embassy is participating in the EAP.